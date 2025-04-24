ETV Bharat / bharat

Women's Political Empowerment Day 2025: Highlighting Female Leadership, Involvement In Politics

Hyderabad: Women's Political Empowerment Day is celebrated on April 24 every year with the aim is to highlighting the importance of women's representation in politics.

A large portion of today's global political arena is held by men, while women leaders are few and scattered. Nonetheless, women are playing a crucial role in shaping India’s socio-economic landscape, breaking barriers in education, health, digital inclusion, and leadership roles.

History of the day:

The historical context of women's political empowerment shows that the Panchayati governance system in India's rural areas has been traditionally dominated by men.

The 73rd and 74th Constitution Amendments enacted in 1993 are significant for two reasons: local empowerment and the empowerment of women. Until 1993, panchayats and municipalities operated mainly as subordinate entities of the state governments, which oversaw senior appointments, finances, planning, and programmes, and had the authority to override them at any moment for trivial reasons.

However, this shifted in 1993. The Indian government not only incorporated Panchayati Raj institutions into the Constitution but also allotted 33 per cent reservation for women. This marked India's initial move to incorporate women into governance at the grassroots, with the 73rd Constitutional Amendment guaranteeing that at least one-third of seats are reserved for women. To celebrate this event, the inaugural Women's Political Empowerment Day was celebrated on April 24, 1993.

Since 1994, April 24 has been celebrated as Women’s Political Empowerment Day. Its main goals are to raise awareness regarding the rights and responsibilities of elected female representatives, demonstrate solidarity, share experiences among voluntary organisations, inform the media about the issues and develop strategies for the future.

Importance of women's representation in politics:

The engagement of women in politics is an essential condition for achieving gender equality and authentic democracy. It aids in initiating public inquiries on women's concerns and utilises the results to prioritise these issues in government agendas and legislative initiatives.

As per the UN University, women lawmakers boost the economic performance of their districts by 1.8 per cent more than their male counterparts. Assessment of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana indicates that the proportion of unfinished road projects is 22 percentage points lesser in constituencies led by women.

Research indicates that a greater number of women in Parliament typically leads to increased focus on women's issues. The active involvement of women in politics is essential for achieving gender equality and true democracy. It enables women's direct involvement in public decisions and serves as a method to guarantee improved accountability towards women.

Women constitute over half of the population, and they deserve equal representation. Representation serves as the fundamental foundation of democracy. According to UN Women, female participation positively affects decision-making, as evidenced by improved childcare in Norway and increased drinking water initiatives in India associated with greater female representation.