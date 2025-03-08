Women's Day Special: From Leadership To Administration, Women Hold All Key Positions In AP's Mopidevi Mandal

Mopidevi: In a remarkable display of women empowerment, the Mopidevi Mandal in Krishna District of Andhra Pradesh has women occupying all important functionalities from the elected public representatives to the government officials. Women have taken the reins, proving that they are second to none in governance, leadership and administration. No exaggeration that Mopidevi is celebrating International Women's Day in letter and spirit.

Gone are the days when women were given lesser importance as, today, they are claiming each and every key role in all spheres of human endeavour. They are proving their mettle in governance and administration. While it is common to see a few women in leadership roles in most places, the Mopidevi Mandal stands out in this respect.

It is because every key position from the village sarpanch to the Mandal Parishad President (MPP is occupied by women. The other key roles of women here are Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO), Tahsildar, Mandal Extension Officer, Agriculture Officer, government school headmasters, Farmer Service Center officers, and bank manager. Not only this, the collective leadership being displayed by women has propelled the mandal towards remarkable progress.

Tackling Social Challenges Head-On

The women leading Mopidevi Mandal are not just fulfilling their official responsibilities but are also actively solving long-standing social issues. In Nagayathippa, women officials led a campaign to achieve 100% sanitation, ensuring that every household built toilets, thereby improving health and maintaining self-esteem. Mandal Extension Officer Tripura Sundari played a crucial role in securing housing for roadside beggars and improving infrastructure with roads, electricity, and drinking water facilities.

Education is another key focus area for women here. Jayanthi, Principal of Zilla Parishad High School and Junior College, emphasized that students are being trained to tackle societal challenges in the future. Notably, five teachers at the primary school are also women, further reinforcing female leadership in education.

In agriculture, which is the backbone of the area, the Mandal Agriculture Officer and Farmer Service Center Officer, both women, are providing crucial guidance to farmers. They not only educate them on best farming practices but also ensure they receive government subsidies. Similarly, Salma Sultana Syed, the manager of KDCC Bank, is empowering women financially by providing savings loans.

A Women-Led Mandal

Sarpanch Nandigam Meri Rani exemplifies young female leadership. Winning the village sarpanch seat through women's reservation, she has gone beyond politics to solve public issues effectively. Alongside an MPP who is also a woman, she is steering the Mopidevi Mandal towards progress, demonstrating that women can lead and transform communities.

"Women are half the sky, but also half of life itself. Many women still face challenges, and we need to uplift them. We encourage our students to study hard and become independent. We teach them to be self-confident and stand on their own feet." – Jayanthi, Principal, Zilla Parishad High School.

Women Not Confined to Kitchen

"We can achieve anything. I became a sarpanch at a young age, and through my work, I am helping my community. I want every woman to know that she is not less than anyone. Wishing you all a very Happy Women's Day!" – Nandigam Meri Rani, Sarpanch.

The Mopidevi Mandal is a testament to the power of women in governance, proving that when they were given an opportunity, they not only lead from the front but will also uplift the entire communities.