Women's Day Special: Telangana Woman's 'Nyasta' Empowers Farmers with Innovative IoT Solutions

Hyderabad: In the heartland of India where agriculture is the lifeline of communities, Bhargavi and her team's startup, 'Nyasta', has comes as a beacon of hope. The startup is revolutionising farming practices with modern technology and IoT solutions.

Driven by a desire to alleviate the challenges faced by farmers, Bhargavi embarked on a journey to harmonise technology and agriculture even though she does not possess prior knowledge of farming practices. With the motto 'Be a responsible farmer - do responsible farming,' Nyasta provides technical assistance and innovative solutions to farmers across the nation.

Founded two years ago, Nyasta has already made significant strides in the agricultural sector, serving farmers in four states with its cutting-edge IoT services. Leveraging the power of technology, Nyasta offers a range of services, including remote controlling pump set through a dedicated app and enabling farmers to efficiently manage irrigation from anywhere.

Bhargavi's vision extends beyond mere convenience. She aims to develop automatic irrigation technology and revolutionise water management for crop fields. Through rigorous research and experimentation, Nyasta has developed devices that not only control pump sets but also regulate field lighting and sounds to deter animals and birds, ensuring the safety of crops.

What sets Nyasta apart is its commitment to affordability and accessibility. While similar services in the market come at a higher cost, Nyasta offers complete solutions at a fraction of the price, making it accessible to smallholder farmers. Additionally, the company provides the flexibility of using multiple SIMs on a single device, further enhancing its utility.

With the support of partners like Zeekat and a growing user base of 500 farmers, Nyasta is rapidly expanding its reach, serving farmers not only in southern states but also in Maharashtra. Bhargavi and her team envision a future where automatic irrigation technology transforms farming practices nationwide, empowering farmers and ensuring sustainable agriculture for generations to come.