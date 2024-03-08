Women's Day Special: Nihantri Reddy, Versatile Maestro, Bridges Cultures Through Dance

Hyderabad: Through the graceful movements of her dance, Nihantri Reddy narrates stories transcending language and culture. A virtuoso in the art of Kuchipudi, she has captivated audiences around the globe with her mesmerising performances, earning accolades including recognition in the prestigious Guinness and Limca Book of Records.

Born and brought up in Hyderabad, Nihantri's journey as an artist began at the tender age of five when she entered the Nritya Academy. From her earliest performances, it was evident that she possessed a rare talent as her eyes and gestures were extremely expressive.

Leaving behind her lucrative career in the corporate world, Nihantri chose to follow her passion for dance, dedicating her life to the preservation and propagation of Kuchipudi. Alongside her rigorous dance training, she mastered musical instruments namely the tabla and veena, showcasing her versatility as an artist

Nihantri's dedication has been recognised with numerous awards, including the prestigious Stri Shakti Award and Natyamanjari Award from the Telangana government. She has made her way to the Telangana Book of Records, Limca and Guinness Book of Records.

Yet, for Nihantri, true success lies not in personal accolades but in passing on the legacy of Kuchipudi to future generations. Through her Akshada Performing Arts Institute, she teaches Kuchipudi to children, both locally and internationally, transcending boundaries and cultures. Driven by a deep sense of responsibility to her art and community, Nihantri's philanthropic endeavours extend beyond the stage. She plans to offer free Kuchipudi lessons to underprivileged children, believing that the right to study art should be accessible to all.

Recently, Nihantri ventured into the world of cinema, playing a pivotal role in the movie "Love at 65" alongside renowned actors Jaya Prada and Rajendra Prasad. Despite her success in the film industry, her priority remains promotion and development of Kuchipudi, ensuring that this rich cultural heritage continues to thrive for generations to come

Nihantri epitomises the power of art to bridge cultures, uplift communities, and inspire change. Through her unwavering dedication and passion, she continues to illuminate the world with the timeless beauty of Kuchipudi.