Women's Day: Scientists Elina Mishra, Shilpi Soni Take Over PM Modi's X Handle, Share Individual Achievements At BARC And ISRO

New Delhi: On International Women's Day today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's social media handles are being run by key women achievers of the country.

After Grandmaster Vaishali Rambabu was the first to post from PM Modi's X handle, nuclear scientist Elina Mishra and space scientist Shilpi Soni shared some enlightening posts on their work and aspirations.

Earlier today, PM Modi paid tributes to 'Nari Shakti' on International Women's Day and announced that women achievers from various fields would be taking over his social media accounts for the day.

Jointly posting from the X handle, Elina and Shilpi in their post wrote: "Space technology, nuclear technology and women empowerment… We are Elina Mishra, a nuclear scientist and Shilpi Soni, a space scientist and we are thrilled to be helming the PM’s social media properties on #WomensDay. Our message- India is the most vibrant place for science and thus, we call upon more women to pursue it."

The scientist duo said that both of them are seeing the wide range of opportunities opening up in their respective sectors.

"It was unimaginable that a sector like nuclear technology would offer so many opportunities for women in India. Similarly, the increasing participation of women and the private sector in the world of space makes India the most happening place to innovate and grow! Indian women surely have the talent and India surely has the right platform! Read on to know more about our individual work too…" the post read.

Following it Elina began talking about her work and life. "I am Elina Mishra and I hail from Bhubaneswar, Odisha. I come from a family with a strong academic background and thus, they created a ripe environment to learn science. My interest and inquisitiveness for science developed due to my father, who is my inspiration and whom I have seen relentlessly working towards his research. My dream of working in the scientific domain was fulfilled when I was selected in Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Mumbai."

She continued: "I was fortunate enough to be associated with a group working in the field of electromagnetism, accelerator physics and technology. I was associated with the development of magnetic and RF (Radio Frequency) characterisation of Drift Tube Linac cavities for Low Energy High Intensity Proton Accelerator (LEHIPA). It was indeed a very proud and satisfying moment when a 20 MeV proton beam was successfully accelerated.

Under Indian Institutes Fermilab Collaboration (IIFC), we have indigenously designed and developed several focusing quadrupole magnets and beam steering dipole corrector magnets for 800 MeV Proton Improvement Plan (PIP-II) project of Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory, Chicago. BARC designed and developed magnets are now a part of PIP-II beamline.

Owing to the fact that at remote and rural locations, primary health care diagnosis and imaging facilities are sparse in number, a novel solution has been devised for a low-cost, compact, portable, cryo-free, lightweight system which can be easily transported to remote areas. Towards this, we have designed and developed a Halbach based permanent magnet dipole with an in-built magnetic field gradient for medical applications. A lot of this may sound technical but it is certainly satisfying and also shows how nuclear technology can improve lives!"

Shilpi also shared her work and background and said she was always passionate about learning and innovation.

"I, Shilpi Soni, am from Sagar in Madhya Pradesh. I belong to a very humble background but my family has always been passionate about learning, innovation and culture. After a stint at DRDO, it was a dream come true to work with ISRO, where I have contributed towards design, development and induction of state-of-the-art RF and Microwave subsystem technologies for more than 35 communication and navigation mission of ISRO over the last 24 fruitful years.

What I like about ISRO is that there is no glass ceiling and offers immense opportunities for all, to address complex challenges with innovative solutions thereby making a long-lasting impact. It’s totally onto us, how we convert these chances into opportunities, expand our wings and fly high.

Some of our collective successes make me proud. Pleased to share that ISRO has successfully indigenised highly complex and guarded Space Travelling wave tube technology that is available globally with only a handful of nations. It is a leap forward for India towards achieving Aatmanirbharta in space technology.

My current assignment includes serving as Associate Project Director for GSAT-22/23 communication payload to cater communication needs for India’s citizens. Earlier, I was fortunate to have been a part of the ISRO delegation to French Guyana, Kourou for the launch of GSAT. It gave me so much satisfaction to see the spacecraft being launched to space, in which I contributed along with a brilliant team."

"We, Elina and Shilpi wish to say- the infinite world of science and technology is very exciting as well as gratifying. The sheer joy we get when our designed and developed systems are put into application is beyond words. India’s nuclear and space programme has many such scientists like us, whom we acknowledge," the post read.