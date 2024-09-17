ETV Bharat / bharat

Women Power In Haryana Assembly Polls: Female First Time Voters Outnumber Male Counterparts

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

According to the final electoral rolls published by the Chief Electoral Officer Haryana, 1,29,392 new voters were included in the voter list including 64031 men, 65352 women and 9 third gender voters taking the overall registered voters to 2,03,54,350 including 1,07,75,957 male, 95,77,926 female and 467 third gender voters.

Students being administered oath to vote on the voting day of Haryana assembly election
Students being administered oath to vote on the voting day of Haryana assembly election (X/@dipro_hisar)

Chandigarh: Sex ratio in Haryana has been a cause of concern for over a decade now. But in the upcoming high-stakes assembly election in Haryana, more first time female voters will exercise their franchise as compared to their male counterparts.

Voting for the 15th Legislative Assembly of Haryana is to be held on October 5 while the results will be declared on October 8 along with the Jammu and Kashmir assembly election results.


More Female First Time Voters: Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Aggarwal said that as per the final electoral rolls revised on August 27, 1,29,392 new voters were included in the voter list including 64031 men, 65352 women and 9 third gender voters. After the addition of new voters, a total of 2,03,54,350 registered voters are expected to cast their vote in the October 5 elections. These include 1,07,75,957 male, 95,77,926 female and 467 third gender voters. The Election Commission of India has set up 20629 polling booths across the state for the polls.


8821 Centenarian Voters: The Chief Electoral Officer said that there are 524514 young voters in the age group of 18 to 19. Likewise, there are 149142 specially-abled voters and 231093 voters above 85 years of age. Besides, the number of voters above 100 years of age is 8821 as per the ECI data.

The Chief Electoral Officer said that the voter lists are uploaded on the official website of the CEO Haryana where voters can check his or her name in the voter list. Voters can also check their details on the voter helpline number 1950.

TAGGED:

