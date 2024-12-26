Women Lead Protests Against Ropeway Project To Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine In Katra

Jammu: As the 72-hour-long protests against the construction of the ropeway to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine entered the second day, women took over the charge of protests and throughout the day they protested in Shalimar Park in Katra town. As a mark of protest, women beat drums and steel utensils outside their homes in Katra to raise their voices in the evening.

"This will not stop until our demands are met and the ropeway project is not stopped. Women will continue their protests on Friday as well by covering their heads with black scarfs," a member of Sangharsh Samiti said. People raised slogans against the construction of the project and demanded the release of 18 members of Sangharsh Samiti, who were detained on Wednesday.

To extend their support people from different walks of life, including politicians reached Katra and joined the protest. Former minister and J&K National Panthers Party leader Harsh Dev Singh said that they will not allow construction of the project as it is against the interests of the people and religious sentiments.

Yuva Rajput Sabha leaders from Jammu also became part of the protest and people welcomed everyone irrespective of their party affiliation. "It is for the general cause of Katra and whosoever comes here for our support is welcomed," the Sangharsh Samiti member added. The youth of Katra also organised a hunger strike against the detention of 18 leaders and demanded their immediate release.

Meanwhile, politicians from different political parties were barred from visiting Katra town to show their support to the Sangharsh Samiti. The police stopped Congress leaders Raman Bhalla and others at Ban Toll Plaza on the outskirts of Jammu and were forced to return to Jammu city. Bhalla argued with police as to why Congress leaders are being stopped as it is their right to visit Katra and hold peaceful protests alongside people.

A delegation of the National Conference was also stopped at Reasi by the Police and was not allowed to proceed towards Katra. On Wednesday, the Police lathi-charged the protesters and detained 18 leaders, who continue to remain behind bars.

The ropeway project will be constructed from Tarakota Marg in Katra up to the Sanjichat area on the Trikuta Hills to facilitate the smooth functioning of the pilgrimage. This ropeway will bypass the existing places like Ban Ganga, Adkwari and Charan Padooka and these areas have a historical aspect related to the pilgrimage. The ropeway will also end the earnings of thousands of people, who are dependent on the pilgrimage.