Women In India Need To Dream Big: Only Woman CISF Mt Everest Climber

Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: After creating history by becoming the first woman Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer to climb Mount Everest, 36-year-old Geeta Samota is all set to impart training and share her experience with a CISF team that is scheduled to scale the peak next year.

Following her success in scaling the world's highest mountain, CISF director general Rajvindar Singh Bhatti has announced to send a full fledged CISF team to Mount Everest next year.

"I will definitely train the team that is going to climb Mount Everest, " said Samota in a candid conversation with ETV Bharat.

As Samota reached the CISF headquarters here, she was accorded a grand felicitation. The valiant mountaineer, who planted the nation's flag on the world's highest peak on May 19, was personally honoured by the DG, CISF. She was awarded with 'Director General's Disc' and a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh.

"My success would definitely inspire others, especially women to dream big. I hope my journey will continue to resonate, symbolising the highest that can be achieved through dedication, courage, and the steadfast support of an organisation committed to excellence," said Samota.

The CISF officer said she feels proud that women in India at taking part in all spheres of life.

"When I heard about the two women armed forces officers interacting with the media and giving details about the Operation Sindoor and India's strike against terror at a media briefing, I felt very proud," said Samota, who has successfully summited Mount Everest, the world’s highest peak at 8,849 meters (29,032 feet).

Inspired by her accomplishment, CISF plans to send a full CISF Mountaineering Team to scale mount Everest in 2026.

Her journey

The historic achievement of climbing Mount Everest is the culmination of a journey that began in the surroundings of Chak village in Rajasthan’s Sikar district, fuelled by a desire to break barriers and inspire. Born into a modest family with four sisters, Samota’s upbringing in Chak village was traditional.

She completed her schooling and college locally. Growing up, she often heard tales of boys’ accomplishments but noticed a void in stories celebrating achievement of girls, an observation that ignited a quiet determination within her to make her own mark.

Love for sports

Samota always had a penchant for sports and was a promising hockey player during her college days. However, an unfortunate injury forced her to step away from the team, a setback that unknowingly steered her towards a different kind of field.

Joining the CISF

In 2011, Samota joined the CISF. She noticed that mountaineering was a less-trodden path, with CISF not even having a dedicated mountaineering team at the time. She astutely recognised this as an opportunity and in 2015 she was selected for a six-week basic mountaineering course at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) training institute in Auli.

She was the only female participant in her batch. Excelling in the basic course, her passion and skill only grew. She went on to complete an advanced mountaineering course in 2017, becoming the sole CISF personnel to achieve this distinction. These rigorous training programmes were instrumental in bringing out the mountaineer within her.

Geeta Samota’s accolades

Her perseverance helped her to become the first woman from any Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) to scale Mount Satopanth (7,075 meters) in Uttarakhand and Mount Lobuche (6,119 meters) in Nepal in 2019.

In early 2021, the CAPF contingent for a Mount Everest expedition of which she was part, was unfortunately called off due to technical reasons. This moment, which could have been a dead end, instead became the catalyst for an even more ambitious goal: the "Seven Summits" challenge, which involves climbing the highest peak on each of the seven continents.

Pursuing Dream

Undeterred by the Covid-19 pandemic, Samota relentlessly pursued her Seven Summits dream. Between 2021 and early 2022, she successfully summited four of these formidable peaks: Mount Kosciuszko (2,228 mtrs) in Australia, Mount Elbrus ((5,642 mtrs) in Russia, Mount Kilimanjaro (5,895 mtrs) in Tanzania, and Mount Aconcagua (6,961 mtrs) in Argentina. She achieved this incredible feat – conquering four of the Seven Summits – in a remarkable span of just six months and 27 days, making her the fastest Indian woman to do so.

She also became the first and fastest woman to climb five peaks in Ladakh’s Rupshu region in just three days, including three peaks over 6,000 metres and two over 5,000 metres.

On May 19, 2025, Samota achieved the most ambitious challenge of her mountaineering career, successfully scaling Mount Everest, a mission resonating with courage, unwavering commitment, and profound national pride.

Mountains, a Great Leveller

“Mountains are a great leveller. It doesn’t discriminate against you on the ground of gender. Only the few ones who have that X-Factor can conquer the mighty heights. The CISF has been a steadfast supporter of my endeavours, providing opportunities to participate in expeditions and financial backing, including winter acclimatization training at ABVIMAS, Manali, and the successful Everest expedition,” said Samota.

For her extraordinary achievements, she has been conferred with several honours, including the International Women’s Day 2023 Award by the Delhi Commission for Women and the “Giving Wings to Dreams Award 2023” by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Breaking Gender Stereotypes

Samota has not only conquered mountains but also shattered gender stereotypes, proving that women can excel in the most demanding fields. Her message to young girls is simple - dream big, work hard and never give up.

CISF believes that Samota’s extraordinary journey serves as a beacon of inspiration for the youth of India and stands as a moment of immense pride for the entire armed forces fraternity.