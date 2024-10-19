ETV Bharat / bharat

Women Having Late Marriages Prone To Pregnancy, Childbirth Complications: Rajasthan Hospital Study Rings Alarm Bells

The study be resident doctors found that women having late marriages after 35-40 of age were prone to premature delivery and antepartum and postpartum hemorrhage.

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Dr Rizwana Shaheen, Head of the Gynecology Department at Umaid Hospital (L) and Umaid Hospital collage
Dr Rizwana Shaheen, Head of the Gynecology Department at Umaid Hospital (L) and Umaid Hospital collage (ETV Bharat)

Jodhpur: In an alarming development with regard to women's health, late marriages are adversely affecting pregnancy and childbearing among women besides hampering child growth, a study at Umaid Hospital in Rajasthan's Jodhpur has revealed.

Rajasthan Hospital Study Rings Alarm Bells

Divulging further details about the study, Dr Rizwana Shaheen, Head of the Gynecology Department at Umaid Hospital, or Dr SN Medical College, a leading maternity center in Jodhpur said that the study was conducted by the resident doctors by dividing gravidas into two categories---women having late marriages after 35-40 years and those having normal marriages.

Women Having Late Marriages Prone To Pregnancy, Childbirth Complications (ETV Bharat)

Late Marriage Complications

In an alarming outcome, women having late marriages were found to be more vulnerable to premature delivery and antepartum and postpartum hemorrhage, Dr Shaheen said. Besides, women having late marriages were more susceptible to IUGR (Intrauterine Growth Retardation), she added.

Dr Shaheen said that late marriages lead to infertility and other medical complications like hypertension, diabetes, obesity, swollen uterus, and abortions and even leads to Down syndrome, and congenital malformation among children.

The gynecologist said that the rising infertility was leading to an increased use of IVF, which leads to high risk deliveries.

Indicating an upstick in late marriages, around 7 percent of women registering for antenatal check-ups are elderly gravidas, Dr Shaheen informed.

She further informed that more than 400 pregnant women aged between 35 and 40 have registered for antenatal checkups in the last eight months.

Family Support Is The Key

Dr Shaheen said that women need to maintain a balance between career and family for which family support is important.

“This will free professional women from the fear of their work getting affected. In this way, change can be brought in the society. Also, the problem of pregnancy at an older age can also be got rid of to a great extent,” she added.

Read more:

  1. Why Oral and Other Cancer Cases Are On The Rise Among Youth? Here’s What You Can Do To Prevent
  2. India Emerging As Capital Of Young Breast Cancer: Top Oncologist To ETV Bharat

Jodhpur: In an alarming development with regard to women's health, late marriages are adversely affecting pregnancy and childbearing among women besides hampering child growth, a study at Umaid Hospital in Rajasthan's Jodhpur has revealed.

Rajasthan Hospital Study Rings Alarm Bells

Divulging further details about the study, Dr Rizwana Shaheen, Head of the Gynecology Department at Umaid Hospital, or Dr SN Medical College, a leading maternity center in Jodhpur said that the study was conducted by the resident doctors by dividing gravidas into two categories---women having late marriages after 35-40 years and those having normal marriages.

Women Having Late Marriages Prone To Pregnancy, Childbirth Complications (ETV Bharat)

Late Marriage Complications

In an alarming outcome, women having late marriages were found to be more vulnerable to premature delivery and antepartum and postpartum hemorrhage, Dr Shaheen said. Besides, women having late marriages were more susceptible to IUGR (Intrauterine Growth Retardation), she added.

Dr Shaheen said that late marriages lead to infertility and other medical complications like hypertension, diabetes, obesity, swollen uterus, and abortions and even leads to Down syndrome, and congenital malformation among children.

The gynecologist said that the rising infertility was leading to an increased use of IVF, which leads to high risk deliveries.

Indicating an upstick in late marriages, around 7 percent of women registering for antenatal check-ups are elderly gravidas, Dr Shaheen informed.

She further informed that more than 400 pregnant women aged between 35 and 40 have registered for antenatal checkups in the last eight months.

Family Support Is The Key

Dr Shaheen said that women need to maintain a balance between career and family for which family support is important.

“This will free professional women from the fear of their work getting affected. In this way, change can be brought in the society. Also, the problem of pregnancy at an older age can also be got rid of to a great extent,” she added.

Read more:

  1. Why Oral and Other Cancer Cases Are On The Rise Among Youth? Here’s What You Can Do To Prevent
  2. India Emerging As Capital Of Young Breast Cancer: Top Oncologist To ETV Bharat

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JODHPUR UMAID HOSPITALLATE MARRIAGES IN WOMENLATE MARRIAGESLATE MARRIAGE SIDE EFFECTSSN MEDICAL COLLEGE STUDY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

How To Reduce Your TDS - All You Need To Know

Explained | BRICS Pay payment System And Its Necessity

Congress's Dismal Show In Jammu and Kashmir: A Post-Election Analysis

Solar Energy Powers An Entire Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.