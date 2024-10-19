Women Having Late Marriages Prone To Pregnancy, Childbirth Complications: Rajasthan Hospital Study Rings Alarm Bells

Jodhpur: In an alarming development with regard to women's health, late marriages are adversely affecting pregnancy and childbearing among women besides hampering child growth, a study at Umaid Hospital in Rajasthan's Jodhpur has revealed.

Rajasthan Hospital Study Rings Alarm Bells

Divulging further details about the study, Dr Rizwana Shaheen, Head of the Gynecology Department at Umaid Hospital, or Dr SN Medical College, a leading maternity center in Jodhpur said that the study was conducted by the resident doctors by dividing gravidas into two categories---women having late marriages after 35-40 years and those having normal marriages.

Women Having Late Marriages Prone To Pregnancy, Childbirth Complications (ETV Bharat)

Late Marriage Complications

In an alarming outcome, women having late marriages were found to be more vulnerable to premature delivery and antepartum and postpartum hemorrhage, Dr Shaheen said. Besides, women having late marriages were more susceptible to IUGR (Intrauterine Growth Retardation), she added.

Dr Shaheen said that late marriages lead to infertility and other medical complications like hypertension, diabetes, obesity, swollen uterus, and abortions and even leads to Down syndrome, and congenital malformation among children.

The gynecologist said that the rising infertility was leading to an increased use of IVF, which leads to high risk deliveries.

Indicating an upstick in late marriages, around 7 percent of women registering for antenatal check-ups are elderly gravidas, Dr Shaheen informed.

She further informed that more than 400 pregnant women aged between 35 and 40 have registered for antenatal checkups in the last eight months.

Family Support Is The Key

Dr Shaheen said that women need to maintain a balance between career and family for which family support is important.

“This will free professional women from the fear of their work getting affected. In this way, change can be brought in the society. Also, the problem of pregnancy at an older age can also be got rid of to a great extent,” she added.