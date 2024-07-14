Women Gherao Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav Over Water Crisis In Rajasthan's Alwar

Alwar (Rajasthan): The city dwellers, troubled by the water problem taking a serious form due to the falling groundwater level in the Alwar district, are protesting by taking to the streets now and then.

In this backdrop, women gheraoed Union Forest and Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav, who reached Alwar on Sunday morning and demanded a solution to the water problem. When the traffic came to a standstill, the police explained to the women, but the women put forward the condition of meeting Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav. After getting assurance from the minister, the women withdrew their protest.

One of the protesters Geeta Meena said that for the past six months, the water problem in ward number 34 has taken a serious form. It is alleged that to get rid of this problem, she has appealed to the ward councillor, district collector and water supply department, but despite this, no action was taken.

She says that the residents of her ward approached the District Collector four times and informed him about this problem, but in vain. As a last resort, the women, who came to know about the visit of Alwar MP Bhupendra Yadav, reached the road and surrounded the vehicle of the minister.

Geeta Meena opined that politicians make tall promises to the public during elections, but they will forget their promises once they win the polls. "If the problem is not resolved soon, people residing in 500 houses in her area will venture out of their houses and block the road.

It is learnt that the women staged a protest to bring their problem to the notice of the Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav when he was returning after talking to forest officials on Sunday. The policemen deployed there tried to convince the women, but they did not listen. However, after getting assurance from the Union Minister, the women moved away from the vehicle. The city dwellers, troubled by the water problem taking a serious form due to the falling groundwater level in the district, are protesting by taking to the streets now and then.

In this backdrop, women gheraoed Union Forest and Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav, who reached Alwar on Sunday morning and demanded a solution to the water problem. When the traffic came to a standstill, the police explained to the women, but the women put forward the condition of meeting Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav. After getting assurance from the minister, the women withdrew their protest.

One of the protesters Geeta Meena said that for the past six months, the water problem in ward number 34 has taken a serious form. It is alleged that to get rid of this problem, she has appealed to the ward councillor, district collector and water supply department, but despite this, no action was taken.

She says that the residents of her ward approached the District Collector four times and informed him about this problem, but in vain. As a last resort, the women, who came to know about the visit of Alwar MP Bhupendra Yadav, reached the road and surrounded the vehicle of the minister.

Geeta Meena opined that politicians make tall promises to the public during elections, but they will forget their promises once they win the polls. "If the problem is not resolved soon, people residing in 500 houses in her area will venture out of their houses and block the road.

It is learnt that the women staged a protest to bring their problem to the notice of the Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav when he was returning after talking to forest officials on Sunday. The policemen deployed there tried to convince the women, but they did not listen. However, after getting assurance from the Union Minister, the women moved away from the vehicle.

Read more: BJP Worker Falls after Crashing into Union Minister's Car Door, Run over by Bus