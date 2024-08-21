ETV Bharat / bharat

Women Electors, First-time Voters Register Significant Increase As Jammu And Kashmir Gets Ready For Assembly Elections

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): With the stage all set for the elections to the legislative assembly of Jammu and Kashmir, the region has witnessed a significant increase of over 93,000 new voters, courtesy the corresponding rise in the number of young voters and women voters, even as the number of polling stations across the union territory has also gone up by 209.

This came to fore as the Special Summary of Photo Electoral Rolls with qualifying date 1 July 2024 was successfully completed in all twenty districts of Jammu and Kashmir, the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K UT informed on Tuesday.

“With focus on ensuring accuracy, inclusivity, and purity of electoral rolls, the mammoth Special Summary Revision exercise has been completed successfully in Jammu and Kashmir. We have been able to include all the eligible citizens who have turned 18 or those who have registered for the first time, as well as to identify and remove ineligible voters, besides correcting errors and discrepancies, in order to improve the health and accuracy of electoral rolls,” the CEO said.

The CEO reiterated the commitment to enhance voter participation and inclusivity as well as to ensure the integrity of electoral processes as he detailed the notable findings of the Special Summary Revision -2024.

“As per the Special Summary Revision -2024 completed with publication of the final electoral roll, the total number of electors (voters) stand at 88.03 Lakhs. These include 44.89 Lakhs males, 43.13 Lakhs females and 168 third gender electors,” the Chief Electoral Officer said in a statement.

A total of 93,284 voters have been added in this Special Summary Revision across Jammu and Kashmir, while the elector population ratio has improved from 0.59 to 0.60.

Highlighting the notable achievements, the CEO said that the number of young voters in the 18 to 19 years age group has increased by 45,964, with 24,310 of them being women, even as the overall number of the women voters has also gone up by 51,142.

“This significant increase in the number of young electors in Jammu & Kashmir demonstrates the commitment of young electors towards the electoral process," said the CEO, adding that the total number of young electors in Jammu and Kashmir in the 18-29 age group stand at 25.34 lakhs.

The comprehensive Increase of first time young voters is attributed to the comprehensive SVEEP plan and its successful implementation by the respective District Election Officers, under the overall guidance of Chief Electoral Officer Jammu and Kashmir.