Women Consistently Reaching New Heights As Scientists, Soldiers And In Many Roles: President Murmu

New Delhi: Asserting that India's vision for women-centric change is clear and unshakable, President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said women are consistently reaching new heights as scientists, soldiers and in many other roles. They are no longer waiting for opportunities to be given and are moving forward on their own, providing leadership with firm confidence, she said.

Murmu said women are regarded as the embodiment of strength and are revered in Indian culture and the nation is moving forward with the vision of giving them greater recognition besides entrusting them with the highest responsibilities.

"As scientists, engineers, doctors, soldiers, artists, entrepreneurs, athletes, academicians, social workers, policy makers, and in many other roles, women are consistently reaching new heights," Murmu said in a pre-recorded video message for "SheShakti" program organised by News 18 Network here.

The President said that India’s vision for women-centric change is clear, and its commitment is unshakable. "In reality, this is not just change, but a revolution," she said in the video message, recorded in Hindi and shared by the organisers.

From the Lakhpati Didi scheme to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, many visionary reforms have advanced the journey of women’s empowerment in our country, Murmu said.