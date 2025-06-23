Fight Against Alcoholism, Drugs, Crimes: 'Women Commandos' Of Chhattisgarh Village Bring Transformative Change

Bilaspur: Women in Juhli, a tribal-dominated village located around 35 km from Bilaspur district headquarters in the Sipat police station area of Chhattisgarh's ​​Bilaspur district had taken a pledge to make their village drug, alcohol and crime-free. Armed with sticks and whistles in their hands, nearly 300 women of the village came together to unitedly fight for this cause.

A decade later they set up a team of 'women commandos' and are now giving sleepless nights to the drug addicts, alcoholics and criminals. Regular day-night patrolling made them frontline warriors against all social evils and crimes.

A team member said women commandos have been formed to transform Juhli into an ideal village and thereby ensure the future of their children. She said that there was a time when the sale of raw mahua liquor was at its peak here and youngsters were constantly falling prey to drugs. Drug addiction too had become a big challenge for this village, she said. There were thefts and diseases due to alcoholism and drugs, she added.

"Earlier it was the adults who took to drinking but soon children started becoming addiction. We were afraid that if action is not taken then our future generations will be affected. We got a huge support from the police and today we have successfully eradicated alcoholism from the village," Vishnu Devi Sarasthi, a woman commando said.

Rajeshwari Marawi, another commando said, "Women were becoming victims of domestic violence and situation had turned such that it was becoming more and more difficult for us to come out of our homes. It was then that we conceived the idea of a women-only team to fight against such evils."

"Also, drug addiction led to frequent fights and brawls in the village so we decided to make the village drug-free by putting a complete bar on alcohol and marijuana. We held a meeting and decided to take punitive action if any complaint is received about selling or drinking illegal alcohol on the streets or at homes," she added.

"The woman commando team was set up in 2020. Whenever there is any problem in the village we immediately reach the spot with our sticks and resolve it along with police. In recognition of our initiative, we were handed over identity cards by the police," Neera Gandharva said.

The team holds meetings on every Sunday, where problems of the locals are discussed. A large number of rural women along with the village sarpanch and elders are present at the meeting. Various proposals are discussions to make the village prosperous, peaceful and literate.

They said in the last 15 years, not a single complaint has been lodged at the police station as every issue gets resolved at the village itself.

Lauding the initiative of the women commandos, Sipat police station in-charge Gopal Satpathy said drug addiction affects not only an individual but his entire family and society. "When I took charge of this police station, not a single crime of Juhli village was registered in this police station. I got curious and when I reached the village to inquire, I came to know that the women's team has taken up the responsibility of not only showing the right direction but ensuring security," Satpathy said.

SSP Rajnesh Singh and additional SP Rural Archana Jha boosted their morale by recognising them as the women commandos of the area and are now giving them every possible support.

SP Rajnesh Singh has accorded the status of 'Chetna Prahari' to the women of Juhli village under the 'Chetna Abhiyan'. "These women have not only made their village proud but also the district and the state. In the coming days, the name of the Juhli village will reach the state-level."

Juhli village that once remained under the grip of crimes now symbolises peace and prosperity.