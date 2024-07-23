Women At The Forefront Of Nation's Growth: NCW Welcomes Union Budget 2024

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women on Tuesday (NCW) expressed its appreciation for the Union Budget 2024, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, which allocates over Rs 3 lakh crore for schemes benefiting women and girls.
NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma commended the government's commitment to fostering gender diversity and enhancing women's participation in the workforce.
"Women are the backbone of any nation. Their empowerment and participation are crucial for sustainable growth and development. The government's allocation of over ₹3 lakh crore for women's initiatives, such as hostels, creches, and skilling programs, reflects a profound understanding of this reality," Rekha Sharma said.
The budget highlights include the establishment of working women hostels in collaboration with industries and the creation of creches to support working mothers. These measures aim to ease the balance between work and home responsibilities, enabling more women to contribute to the economy.
Additionally, women-specific skilling programs will be launched to boost workforce participation. The Finance Minister emphasised that these initiatives are designed to increase women's representation in the labour force, which climbed to 24 per cent in Q2FY24.
The gender-wise analysis of payroll data for May 2024 shows a promising trend, with around 0.24 million new female members added, marking a 12.1 per cent increase from May 2023. Net female member addition also rose by 17.2 per cent compared to the previous year, signalling a shift towards a more inclusive and diverse workforce.
"The focus on women as one of the four major pillars in policy plans demonstrates the government's seriousness on to gender equality. These initiatives will contribute to the women-led development in the nation. It will definitely give a push, especially to those from disadvantaged backgrounds," added Sharma.
The NCW welcomed the government's efforts to create an environment where women can thrive both professionally and personally. By setting up market access for women SHG enterprises and facilitating higher workforce participation, the budget aims to unlock the full potential of women.