Women At The Forefront Of Nation's Growth: NCW Welcomes Union Budget 2024

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session, at Parliament in New Delhi on Tuesday ( ANI )

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women on Tuesday (NCW) expressed its appreciation for the Union Budget 2024, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, which allocates over Rs 3 lakh crore for schemes benefiting women and girls.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma commended the government's commitment to fostering gender diversity and enhancing women's participation in the workforce.

"Women are the backbone of any nation. Their empowerment and participation are crucial for sustainable growth and development. The government's allocation of over ₹3 lakh crore for women's initiatives, such as hostels, creches, and skilling programs, reflects a profound understanding of this reality," Rekha Sharma said.

The budget highlights include the establishment of working women hostels in collaboration with industries and the creation of creches to support working mothers. These measures aim to ease the balance between work and home responsibilities, enabling more women to contribute to the economy.