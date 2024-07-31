Women Are Frontline Warriors Against Climate Crisis: NCW Chief Rekha Sharma

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW), in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change(MoEFCC), the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), theNational Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM), and UN Women, convened a Multi-Stakeholder National Consultation titled "Building Resilient Communities: Women and Sustainable Ecosystem."

The program, held at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan here on July 30-31, focused on three key themes: Women’s Livelihoods in the Changing Rural Economy, Women’s Role in Disaster Resilience, and Women Leading Climate Action.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma, Rajendra Singh, Member & Head of Department at NDMA, Leena Nandan, Secretary of MoEFCC, Anil Malik, Secretary of MWCD, Meenakshi Negi, Member Secretary of the NCW, Susan Ferguson, Country Representative for UN Women, and Charanjit Singh, Additional Secretary of the Rural Livelihood Mission, enlightened the delegates on various aspects of the topic.

Rekha Sharma discussed the evolving role of the NCW over the past decade. She highlighted the Commission's efforts to empower women in social, economic, and political spheres, aligning with the Prime Minister's vision of women-led development.

Sharma emphasised the Commission's aim not only to address complaints but also to work towards a future where such complaints are no longer necessary.

A significant highlight of the program was the launch of the NCW Decades Book, which showcases major achievements and highlights the Commission's Dedication over the past decade.

The program featured several technical sessions. The first area, "Women's Livelihoods in the Changing Rural Economy," included two panels. Panel 1 discussed Social Protection through the Rural Livelihood mission, highlighting innovative approaches to empower rural women, enhance economic resilience, and ensure sustainable development, the NCW said.

Panel 2 focused on"Women and Livelihoods," emphasising the role of women leaders in empowering others and advocating for decision-making roles within households. This panel also stressed the need to strengthen Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and address financial inclusion to support women's economic opportunities, it added.

The second area, "Women's Role in Disaster Resilience," also comprised two panels. Panel 1 addressed "Gender-Responsive Relief And Response," exploring the critical role of women in disaster preparedness and recovery, and the importance of considering gender-specific needs in relief efforts, the NCW added.

Panel 2 highlighted "Women's Leadership in Disaster Resilience" discussing the pivotal role women play in fostering community resilience and building leadership capacities for improved disaster response and recovery. On the second day, the program focused on "Women Leading Climate Action." This was followed by a keynote address from Dr. Jagmohan Sharma, Director of IGNFA, who spoke on crucial climate action policies, it said.

Panel 2 highlighted how women are actively working to improve nature, the environment, and social reforms, often facing resistance from their own families. The discussion also explored the deep connection between nature and religion in India, a link that remains significant.

From the consultation, the Commission received numerous valuable suggestions, which will be carefully considered. The NCW is committed to working on these recommendations to enhance its efforts and impact in promoting women's rights and sustainable development, it said.