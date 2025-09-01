Women Are Equal Contributors Towards Success Of Banaras Railway Engine Factory

Varanasi: The women workforce has made a significant contribution to the success of Banaras Railway Engine Factory, which is popularly known as BARECA. They have proven their mettle on both their home fronts as well as in this factory through their professional skills.

Of the 5,700 employees and officers in BARECA, 326 are women who have been standing shoulder to shoulder with men while making railway engines and symbolizing women empowerment. The engines and other equipment made by them are being used in India as well as abroad.

A female employee in Banaras Railway Engine Factory (ETV Bharat)

The factory manufactures both electric and diesel engines and more than 10,822 rail engines have been manufactured here so far. BARECA made a record 472 rail engines in the last financial year.

Preeti is one of the junior engineers (JE) at the facility who has been working for the last 20 years. She has seen the women workforce grow here in strength. “Women did not even want to come into the technical field. It was difficult in the beginning but when work became a passion, it brought a different kind of happiness,” she said.

Female employee in Banaras Railway Engine Factory (ETV Bharat)

She related that today she is training other women and guiding them. “The proudest moment was when my daughter saw the railway engine made by me and happily asked, ‘Mummy do you make railway engines?’,” she recalled.

Preeti wants her daughter to serve the country and walk shoulder to shoulder with men.

Another female employee Pooja, was posted in BARECA five years ago. She lost her husband during the COVID-19 pandemic. She has a son. She joined the workforce making railway engines after being trained here.

Banaras Railway Engine Factory (ETV Bharat)

Pooja works in the section that makes the wires used in trains and her team prepares more than 20 km of wire for two trains in just three days.

“I get maximum happiness when my son sees a railway engine or travels in a train and asks, ‘Mummy, do you make these trains?’ Then it feels as if I have won the whole world,” she underlined.

Meanwhile, Soumya, who works as a technician, is a theatre artist. “It is a matter of great pride that I got a chance to work here. Initially, it was difficult, but now I enjoy doing this work. The environment here is very good. It is comfortable for us women to work,” she said while appreciating the trainers at the facility.

“I am proud of being a part of the Indian Railways and it feels very good when I see the trains made by us passing by,” she said.

Assigned with the job to install metallic pipes in trains, Geetanjali has been working here since 2007. She is proud of working on equal footing with men.

“The women have changed the common perception that the job of making trains is only for men,” she said.

Till now, the factory has produced 10,822 locomotives. The production at the facility includes 7498 diesel engines, 2500 electric engines, 641 diesel engines for non-railway customers, 174 diesel engines for export, besides one dual traction engine and eight 8 conversion engines. The engines made at BARECA are exported to Vietnam, Mali, Senegal, Angola, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Mozambique and Sudan. Currently, 10 modern locomotives are being manufactured for Mozambique Railways.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) spokesperson Rajesh Kumar said, “Banaras Railway Engine Factory presents a story of increasing participation of women in modern India, which is inspiring for everyone. Women are playing an important role in the production work.”

Also Read