Women Achievers To Take Over PM Modi's Social Media Accounts To Mark Women's Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that he will hand over his various social media accounts to women achievers in different fields to mark International Women's Day on March 8.

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat address, he said these successful women in different fields will speak about their work and experience on his social media accounts.

"Let's us celebrate and respect the indomitable spirit of women," he said, lauding the increasing participation of women in different sectors.

Modi handed over his social media accounts to seven leading women in different fields on March 8 2020 in a similar gesture.

With followers in tens of millions on X, YouTube and Instagram among other handles, Modi is one of the most followed global leaders on social media.

The prime minister also renewed his appeal to people to take measures to deal with the growing problem of obesity, saying it is necessary for India to become a fit and healthy country.