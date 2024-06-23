ETV Bharat / bharat

Woman Who Duped People Pretending To Be Bride Found HIV Positive In Uttarakhand's Rudrapur

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Jun 23, 2024

A shocking and disturbing case has come to light in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand. A woman, known as a "bride who loots," has caused panic after testing HIV positive. This woman, who has been involved in multiple robbery incidents by posing as a bride, is currently languishing in a jail in Uttar Pradesh.

Rudrapur (Uttarakhand): A woman, known as a "looteri dulhan" or "bride who loots," hails from Rudrapur in Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand, has been arrested and imprisoned in Uttar Pradesh (UP) for defrauding multiple people by pretending to be a bride. The situation has become more alarming as she has tested HIV positive, prompting a significant health concern for those who came in contact with her.

The health department of Udham Singh Nagar is actively coordinating with their counterparts in UP to manage this situation. They have launched an index testing campaign to trace and test individuals who may have been exposed to HIV through this woman. This includes providing necessary medical treatments and medications to those found to be infected. Dr Rajesh Arya, the nodal officer for the AIDS control programme, highlighted that the health department had previously identified the woman as an HIV patient, who was not under treatment.

Upon confirming her HIV status, the health department attempted to reach out to her, but she had become untraceable. It was only after her arrest for fraud in UP that they could re-establish contact and ensure she began receiving treatment. The health authorities have now urged anyone who may have come into contact with this woman to get tested and seek medical attention if needed. The health department is also ensuring that the woman receives appropriate HIV treatment while incarcerated.

