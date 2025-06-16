Woman Trampled To Death By Elephant In Chhattisgarh, One Injured

Balrampur: A woman was trampled by an elephant in Chaki village of the Ramanujganj Forest Range under the Balrampur-Ramanujganj district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday night. After post mortem, the body was handed over to family members.

According to villagers, the woman had gone to the forest with her husband when the elephant attacked her, crushing her to death. Then the elephant reached near the village and demolished the wall of a house, in which a villager was badly injured after being buried under the debris. He is undergoing treatment in the district hospital.

Villagers say half a dozen people lost their lives to jumbo attacks in the last two months. Many were seriously injured. The herd of elephants also damage standing crops in the area.

Local representative Santosh Yadav said, "A woman died in an elephant attack in Chaki village last night (Sunday). In the last one or two months, people have been dying continuously in elephant attacks. Elephants are also damaging houses. We have demanded that the forest department fence the area. A team of local youth should be formed in the elephant-affected area for continuous surveillance. We have also demanded temporary employment for the deceased's family."

Forest ranger Nikhil Saxena said, "An elephant from Wadrafnagar reached Chaki village while roaming in the forest, which the forest department had announced. The tragic incident happened around 3 am, in which a woman named Radhika died. Another villager was injured and has been admitted to the district hospital for treatment. The elephant has damaged two houses in Bagra Circle. We have appealed to the villagers to stay indoors and not venture into the forest."