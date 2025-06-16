ETV Bharat / bharat

Woman Trampled To Death By Elephant In Chhattisgarh, One Injured

The elephant reached a nearby village and demolished the wall of a house, in which a villager was injured after being buried under the debris.

Representative Image.
Representative Image. (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 16, 2025 at 7:44 PM IST

1 Min Read

Balrampur: A woman was trampled by an elephant in Chaki village of the Ramanujganj Forest Range under the Balrampur-Ramanujganj district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday night. After post mortem, the body was handed over to family members.

According to villagers, the woman had gone to the forest with her husband when the elephant attacked her, crushing her to death. Then the elephant reached near the village and demolished the wall of a house, in which a villager was badly injured after being buried under the debris. He is undergoing treatment in the district hospital.

Villagers say half a dozen people lost their lives to jumbo attacks in the last two months. Many were seriously injured. The herd of elephants also damage standing crops in the area.

Local representative Santosh Yadav said, "A woman died in an elephant attack in Chaki village last night (Sunday). In the last one or two months, people have been dying continuously in elephant attacks. Elephants are also damaging houses. We have demanded that the forest department fence the area. A team of local youth should be formed in the elephant-affected area for continuous surveillance. We have also demanded temporary employment for the deceased's family."

Forest ranger Nikhil Saxena said, "An elephant from Wadrafnagar reached Chaki village while roaming in the forest, which the forest department had announced. The tragic incident happened around 3 am, in which a woman named Radhika died. Another villager was injured and has been admitted to the district hospital for treatment. The elephant has damaged two houses in Bagra Circle. We have appealed to the villagers to stay indoors and not venture into the forest."

Also Read:

  1. Madhya Pradesh's Ambitious Elephant ID Project To Profile Jumbos Roaming Inside Bandhavgarh National Park
  2. Youth Trampled To Death By Elephant In Korba, Forest Department Issues Alert

Balrampur: A woman was trampled by an elephant in Chaki village of the Ramanujganj Forest Range under the Balrampur-Ramanujganj district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday night. After post mortem, the body was handed over to family members.

According to villagers, the woman had gone to the forest with her husband when the elephant attacked her, crushing her to death. Then the elephant reached near the village and demolished the wall of a house, in which a villager was badly injured after being buried under the debris. He is undergoing treatment in the district hospital.

Villagers say half a dozen people lost their lives to jumbo attacks in the last two months. Many were seriously injured. The herd of elephants also damage standing crops in the area.

Local representative Santosh Yadav said, "A woman died in an elephant attack in Chaki village last night (Sunday). In the last one or two months, people have been dying continuously in elephant attacks. Elephants are also damaging houses. We have demanded that the forest department fence the area. A team of local youth should be formed in the elephant-affected area for continuous surveillance. We have also demanded temporary employment for the deceased's family."

Forest ranger Nikhil Saxena said, "An elephant from Wadrafnagar reached Chaki village while roaming in the forest, which the forest department had announced. The tragic incident happened around 3 am, in which a woman named Radhika died. Another villager was injured and has been admitted to the district hospital for treatment. The elephant has damaged two houses in Bagra Circle. We have appealed to the villagers to stay indoors and not venture into the forest."

Also Read:

  1. Madhya Pradesh's Ambitious Elephant ID Project To Profile Jumbos Roaming Inside Bandhavgarh National Park
  2. Youth Trampled To Death By Elephant In Korba, Forest Department Issues Alert

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAMANUJGANJ FOREST RANGEBALRAMPUR FOREST RANGERCHAKI VILLAGEMAN ANIMAL CONFLICTJUMBO KILLS WOMAN IN CHHATTISHGARH

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.