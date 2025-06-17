ETV Bharat / bharat

Woman Tied to Tree, Assaulted In AP's Kuppam Over Hubby's Unpaid Loan; CM Naidu Orders Strict Action

Alerted by residents, police rushed to the spot and rescued Sirisha, the victim. Chittoor SP confirmed that the accused has been arrested following a case.

A file photo of CM N Chandrababu Naidu.
A file photo of CM N Chandrababu Naidu. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 17, 2025 at 12:19 PM IST

1 Min Read

Amaravati/Kuppam: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has condemned a shocking incident in Kuppam, where a woman was allegedly tied to a tree and assaulted over her husband's unpaid loan. He instructed the police to take strict action against those responsible, stressing that such inhumane acts must not be repeated.

It is learnt that Sirisha Puttillu, a resident of Kenchanaballa in Shantipuram mandal, was attacked while visiting Narayanapuram under the Kuppam Municipality in Chittoor district. She had gone to the village to collect her son's transfer certificate from a local school.

Her husband, Thimmarayappa, had reportedly taken a loan of Rs 80,000 from a villager named Munikannappa and subsequently left the village, without repaying the debt. Sirisha has been working in Bengaluru as a daily wage labourer to support her child's upbringing.

On Monday, she was confronted in the village by Munikannappa, his wife Munemma, their son Raja and daughter-in-law Jagadeeswari. The group allegedly tied her to a tree and physically assaulted her, demanding repayment of the loan taken by Thimmarayappa.

Alerted by residents, police rushed to the spot and rescued Sirisha. Based on her complaint, a case has been registered, and the Chittoor SP confirmed that the accused has been arrested.

Naidu, who spoke to the SP directly, has ordered stringent action against all those involved in the assault, emphasising that violence against women will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Also Read:

  1. YSRCP Slams TDP-Led NDA Govt After Supreme Court Releases Journalist On Bail
  2. Exclusive Interview: Polavaram Project Will Be Finished By 2027, Says Andhra CM Naidu

Amaravati/Kuppam: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has condemned a shocking incident in Kuppam, where a woman was allegedly tied to a tree and assaulted over her husband's unpaid loan. He instructed the police to take strict action against those responsible, stressing that such inhumane acts must not be repeated.

It is learnt that Sirisha Puttillu, a resident of Kenchanaballa in Shantipuram mandal, was attacked while visiting Narayanapuram under the Kuppam Municipality in Chittoor district. She had gone to the village to collect her son's transfer certificate from a local school.

Her husband, Thimmarayappa, had reportedly taken a loan of Rs 80,000 from a villager named Munikannappa and subsequently left the village, without repaying the debt. Sirisha has been working in Bengaluru as a daily wage labourer to support her child's upbringing.

On Monday, she was confronted in the village by Munikannappa, his wife Munemma, their son Raja and daughter-in-law Jagadeeswari. The group allegedly tied her to a tree and physically assaulted her, demanding repayment of the loan taken by Thimmarayappa.

Alerted by residents, police rushed to the spot and rescued Sirisha. Based on her complaint, a case has been registered, and the Chittoor SP confirmed that the accused has been arrested.

Naidu, who spoke to the SP directly, has ordered stringent action against all those involved in the assault, emphasising that violence against women will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Also Read:

  1. YSRCP Slams TDP-Led NDA Govt After Supreme Court Releases Journalist On Bail
  2. Exclusive Interview: Polavaram Project Will Be Finished By 2027, Says Andhra CM Naidu

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CM CHANDRABABU NAIDUCHITTOOR DISTRICTUNPAID LOANCHITTOR SPWOMAN ASSAULTED IN AP

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.