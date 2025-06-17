Woman Tied to Tree, Assaulted In AP's Kuppam Over Hubby's Unpaid Loan; CM Naidu Orders Strict Action

Amaravati/Kuppam: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has condemned a shocking incident in Kuppam, where a woman was allegedly tied to a tree and assaulted over her husband's unpaid loan. He instructed the police to take strict action against those responsible, stressing that such inhumane acts must not be repeated.

It is learnt that Sirisha Puttillu, a resident of Kenchanaballa in Shantipuram mandal, was attacked while visiting Narayanapuram under the Kuppam Municipality in Chittoor district. She had gone to the village to collect her son's transfer certificate from a local school.

Her husband, Thimmarayappa, had reportedly taken a loan of Rs 80,000 from a villager named Munikannappa and subsequently left the village, without repaying the debt. Sirisha has been working in Bengaluru as a daily wage labourer to support her child's upbringing.

On Monday, she was confronted in the village by Munikannappa, his wife Munemma, their son Raja and daughter-in-law Jagadeeswari. The group allegedly tied her to a tree and physically assaulted her, demanding repayment of the loan taken by Thimmarayappa.

Alerted by residents, police rushed to the spot and rescued Sirisha. Based on her complaint, a case has been registered, and the Chittoor SP confirmed that the accused has been arrested.

Naidu, who spoke to the SP directly, has ordered stringent action against all those involved in the assault, emphasising that violence against women will not be tolerated under any circumstances.