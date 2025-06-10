ETV Bharat / bharat

Woman Thrown Out 6 Days After Wedding For Being 'Short'

Rajkumar Das, the second son of Swapna and Rana Das, married a young woman from Mayong in a public ceremony on June 2.

Guwahati Wedding Issue
The couple reportedly got married on June 2. (ETV Bharat)
Guwahati: A bizzare incident from the Odalbakra area, Guawahati has sparked outrage, where a woman was allegedly thrown out of her marital home just six days after her wedding—reportedly for being "short."

The incident took place in Nijora Path, Odalbakra, where Rajkumar Das, the second son of Swapna and Rana Das, married a young woman from Mayong in a public ceremony on June 2. However, before the first week of marriage had even passed, tensions surfaced.

On the day of the Athmongla ceremony—a customary post-wedding ritual—the groom’s family failed to attend the feast organized by the bride’s family. That same night, the woman was allegedly assaulted and then evicted from the home.

As news of the incident spread, tension gripped the locality, prompting the arrival of personnel from the Odalbakra Police Station. Local accounts suggest this is not an isolated case in the family. Residents revealed that Rajkumar’s elder brother, Rajen Das, had also been married twice and had driven away both wives, indicating a history of abuse.

The victim, now seeking justice, has filed a complaint against Rajkumar Das, who works at the Assam Government Commissioner’s Office. In her statement, she recounted, “Just two days after the wedding, he started saying he didn’t want me. He said my younger sister is taller and that he would send me back and bring her instead. Even though he kept repeating that he wouldn’t keep me, he subjected me to physical violence.”

She further alleged that her in-laws, especially her husband’s mother, continued to harass her even after police briefly intervened to let her stay:
“They called me names like ‘dwarf.’ His mother threw me out again. He said, ‘If you stay here even for one night, I’ll cut your throat.’”

Locals are demanding swift legal action, deeply alarmed by the repeating pattern of violence and harassment in the Das household. The investigation is currently underway, and further developments are expected in the coming days.

