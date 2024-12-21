ETV Bharat / bharat

Woman, Three Children Found Dead In UP's Pratapgarh: Suicide Suspected After Domestic Abuse

In a tragic incident, a woman and her three children died by suicide, allegedly unable to bear the torture inflicted upon her by her husband.

A married woman, Durgeshwari (30), and her three children--1.5-year-old twins Lakshmi and Ujala, and son Raunak--were found dead in their home at Bhadohi village, Dehat Kotwali area, on Saturday.
Police rushed to Bhadohi village to probe into the incident (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 42 seconds ago

Pratapgarh: A married woman, Durgeshwari (30), and her three children--1.5-year-old twins Lakshmi and Ujala, and son Raunak--were found dead in their home at Bhadohi village, Dehat Kotwali area, on Saturday. It is suspected that the family died by suicide after Durgeshwari was reportedly subjected to domestic abuse by her husband.

According to family members, Sandeep alias Rajteja, an alcoholic, regularly beat his wife and children. The ongoing domestic violence is believed to have led Durgeshwari to take this tragic step.

On Saturday morning, when Durgeshwari's mother-in-law could not open the door to their room, she became suspicious. Upon forcing the door open, she found the bodies of her daughter-in-law and grandchildren inside.

The police and forensic team have investigated the scene. The husband, Sandeep, has reportedly fled the location. Further action will be taken based on a complaint from the woman's maternal family.

Suicide is not a solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

Pratapgarh: A married woman, Durgeshwari (30), and her three children--1.5-year-old twins Lakshmi and Ujala, and son Raunak--were found dead in their home at Bhadohi village, Dehat Kotwali area, on Saturday. It is suspected that the family died by suicide after Durgeshwari was reportedly subjected to domestic abuse by her husband.

According to family members, Sandeep alias Rajteja, an alcoholic, regularly beat his wife and children. The ongoing domestic violence is believed to have led Durgeshwari to take this tragic step.

On Saturday morning, when Durgeshwari's mother-in-law could not open the door to their room, she became suspicious. Upon forcing the door open, she found the bodies of her daughter-in-law and grandchildren inside.

The police and forensic team have investigated the scene. The husband, Sandeep, has reportedly fled the location. Further action will be taken based on a complaint from the woman's maternal family.

Suicide is not a solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

WOMAN KIDS DIE BY SUICIDEBHADOHI VILLAGE IN UPHUSBAND AN ALCOHOLICHUSBAND FLED THE SCENE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Sharmila Tagore Interview: 'Portrayal of Women Got Much Better Than Our Times; We Played Only Weepy Roles'

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Why India, Sri Lanka Agreed to Humanitarian Approach to Solve Fishermen Issue

India And Canada Engage In Visa Battles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.