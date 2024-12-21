ETV Bharat / bharat

Woman, Three Children Found Dead In UP's Pratapgarh: Suicide Suspected After Domestic Abuse

Pratapgarh: A married woman, Durgeshwari (30), and her three children--1.5-year-old twins Lakshmi and Ujala, and son Raunak--were found dead in their home at Bhadohi village, Dehat Kotwali area, on Saturday. It is suspected that the family died by suicide after Durgeshwari was reportedly subjected to domestic abuse by her husband.

According to family members, Sandeep alias Rajteja, an alcoholic, regularly beat his wife and children. The ongoing domestic violence is believed to have led Durgeshwari to take this tragic step.

On Saturday morning, when Durgeshwari's mother-in-law could not open the door to their room, she became suspicious. Upon forcing the door open, she found the bodies of her daughter-in-law and grandchildren inside.