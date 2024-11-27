Hyderabad: Surrogate Woman from Odisha Sexually Assaulted, Dies by Suicide at Rayadurgam

Hyderabad: A woman who was hired for surrogacy allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the top floor of a high-rise building after being sexually harassed by a man. The incident took place in the Rayadurgam police station limits of Hyderabad.

According to police inspector Venkanna, a 54-year-old man named Rajesh Babu lives on the 9th floor of My Home Bhuja Apartments in Rayadurgam area. A woman was brought from Odisha under an arrangement for surrogacy on the 24th of last month. The woman and her husband were brought to the city by a person named Sandeep.

However, the accused Rajesh trapped the surrogate woman and forcefully confined her in his flat for several months. He also allotted another flat in the same apartment to her husband who also came to Hyderabad along with the woman. Later, the accused Rajesh allegedly confined the woman and sexually assaulted her. At the same time, he also prevented the woman from talking to her husband.

Unable to bear the continuing harassment in the hands of the accused, the woman jumped from the 9th floor of the building, leading to her death on Monday midnight. Based on the complaint filed by the woman's husband, a case was registered with the Rayadurgam police and investigation is going on.