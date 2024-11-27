ETV Bharat / bharat

Hyderabad: Surrogate Woman from Odisha Sexually Assaulted, Dies by Suicide at Rayadurgam

The accused allegedly kept the surrogate woman in a 9th floor flat for several months and prevented her from talking to her husband.

Representational
Representational (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 1 minutes ago

Hyderabad: A woman who was hired for surrogacy allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the top floor of a high-rise building after being sexually harassed by a man. The incident took place in the Rayadurgam police station limits of Hyderabad.

According to police inspector Venkanna, a 54-year-old man named Rajesh Babu lives on the 9th floor of My Home Bhuja Apartments in Rayadurgam area. A woman was brought from Odisha under an arrangement for surrogacy on the 24th of last month. The woman and her husband were brought to the city by a person named Sandeep.

However, the accused Rajesh trapped the surrogate woman and forcefully confined her in his flat for several months. He also allotted another flat in the same apartment to her husband who also came to Hyderabad along with the woman. Later, the accused Rajesh allegedly confined the woman and sexually assaulted her. At the same time, he also prevented the woman from talking to her husband.

Unable to bear the continuing harassment in the hands of the accused, the woman jumped from the 9th floor of the building, leading to her death on Monday midnight. Based on the complaint filed by the woman's husband, a case was registered with the Rayadurgam police and investigation is going on.

Read More

Mahayuti 'Tsunami': Maharashtra Assembly To Function Without LoP For The First Time In 60 Years

Analysis | Maharashtra Election Result Leaves Pawar And Thackeray In Search Of Survival

Hyderabad: A woman who was hired for surrogacy allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the top floor of a high-rise building after being sexually harassed by a man. The incident took place in the Rayadurgam police station limits of Hyderabad.

According to police inspector Venkanna, a 54-year-old man named Rajesh Babu lives on the 9th floor of My Home Bhuja Apartments in Rayadurgam area. A woman was brought from Odisha under an arrangement for surrogacy on the 24th of last month. The woman and her husband were brought to the city by a person named Sandeep.

However, the accused Rajesh trapped the surrogate woman and forcefully confined her in his flat for several months. He also allotted another flat in the same apartment to her husband who also came to Hyderabad along with the woman. Later, the accused Rajesh allegedly confined the woman and sexually assaulted her. At the same time, he also prevented the woman from talking to her husband.

Unable to bear the continuing harassment in the hands of the accused, the woman jumped from the 9th floor of the building, leading to her death on Monday midnight. Based on the complaint filed by the woman's husband, a case was registered with the Rayadurgam police and investigation is going on.

Read More

Mahayuti 'Tsunami': Maharashtra Assembly To Function Without LoP For The First Time In 60 Years

Analysis | Maharashtra Election Result Leaves Pawar And Thackeray In Search Of Survival

Last Updated : 1 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HYDERABADSUICIDESURROGACYWOMANSURROGATE WOMAN SUICIDE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

Kashmiri Sisters Ride The Rainbow To Success In Trout Farming, Harvest 20 Quintals Annually

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.