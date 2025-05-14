Bihar: Woman Dies By Suicide, Poisons Her 3 Children To Death, Another Child Critical; After A Quarrel With Husband

Aurangabad: Greatly agitated after a quarrel with her husband, a woman left her house along with her four children and arrived at the Rafiganj railway station in Aurangabad to board a train to go to her parents' house. But, at the railway station itself, she fed poison to her four children and took it herself. The woman and three children died while the condition of the fourth child is critical, according to the police.

The RPF jawans were the first to spot the woman and her children lying down at the railway station. They immediately admitted them to Rafiganj Community Health Center, where three children died, while the woman and one of her sons were referred to Sadar Hospital, Aurangabad, in critical condition, but the woman could not be saved.

The woman died during treatment while the fourth child is still struggling between life and death. The deceased woman has been identified as Sonia Devi (40 years), wife of Ravi Bind, a resident of Jhakatiya village of Goh police station area. According to family members, after a quarrel with her husband, she left the house to go to her maternal home in Nalanda district.

Relatives of the deceased woman arrive at the hospital (ETV Bharat)

The children who died during treatment at the Community Health Center include 5-year-old Suryamani Kumari, 3-year-old Radha Kumari and 1-year-old Shivani Kumari. Meanwhile, Sonia's 6-year-old son Ritesh Kumar's condition remains critical.

Fight with the husband: Deceased Sonia Devi's brother-in-law Ram Suraj Bind, who was present in the hospital, said that on Tuesday night, the husband and wife had a fight over something. On Wednesday morning, when husband Ravi Bind left the house for some work, Sonia also left for her maternal home with her four children in the afternoon. She took this horrifying step in anger at Rafiganj railway station, Ram Suraj said.

"There was a fight between brother and sister-in-law at night over something. In the morning when brother went to work, sister-in-law left for her mother's house with her children. After reaching Rafiganj station, she mixed some poison in the food and fed it to her children and took it herself." - Ram Suraj Bind, brother-in-law of the deceased.

What did the inspector and doctor say?: On receiving the information, Rafiganj police station in-charge Shambhu Kumar, RPF inspector Ram Sumer and SI Indal Kumar reached the hospital with the police force and started investigation. Meanwhile, the in-charge medical officer Dr Arvind Kumar Singh said that they died due to the consumption of a poisonous substance.

"The police had received information that four children including a woman were struggling on the railway platform. All five were brought to Rafiganj hospital via tempo but three children died there, while the woman Sonia Devi also died during treatment at Sadar Hospital. The treatment of one child is still going on." - Ramsumer, RPF Inspector.