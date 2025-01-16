Woman Stripped Naked, Humiliated By Parents Of Teenage Girl Who Eloped With A Young Man

Penukonda: In an inhuman incident reported from Penukonda in Sri Sathya Sai district, a married woman was brutally attacked by the relatives of a teenage girl.

Police said the 16-year-old girl had run away with a young man from the same village a week ago. The girl and the young man were traced by police and the former was handed over to her parents. But tensions escalated when the girl's parents accused the married woman of helping the couple escape. On Wednesday, the girl's parents along with 11 other relatives stormed into the married woman's house and stripped her naked, cut her hair and assaulted her mercilessly. Overwhelmed with humiliation and fear, the woman locked herself inside her house.

The locals, upon getting to know of the incident, rushed to the woman's aid and calmed her down before taking her to Penukonda Government Hospital. DSP Venkateshwarlu visited the hospital to inquire about the victim's condition. He sought the details of the attack. The DSP said that the girl's parents had complained to police that she had gone missing from a village in the district. "When a case was registered and investigation conducted, it was found that a young man identified as Prema had taken the girl along with him. Venkateshwarulu said Prema and the girl were detained and handed over to their family members. Kia police station SI Rajesh stated a case has been registered against the girl's parents and 11 relatives based on the married woman’s complaint.

Venkateshwarlu said, "A complaint was received about a girl who had gone missing. When a case was registered and an investigation conducted, we found that she had eloped with a young man. We caught both of them and interrogated them. Since the girl was a minor, we registered a POCSO case against the young man and arrested him. The girl's relatives suspect that a married woman had helped the couple due to which they attacked her." The matter is being investigated, he said.