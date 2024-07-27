Woman Slits Infant Daughter's Throat In Delhi's Mundka, Arrested

New Delhi: A 22-year-old woman slit the throat of her nine-day-old infant at her house in the Mundka area of outer Delhi because she did not want it, police said on Saturday. The matter came to the fore on Thursday when a man, Govinda, approached the local police station and reported that his wife had slit the throat of their daughter.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Jimmy Chiram said a team was sent to the couple's house in Baba Haridas Colony in Tikri of Mundka. The team found the infant dead in a room on the second floor with the mother in another room.

"During sustained interrogation, the woman disclosed that she didn't want to have a girl child that's why she killed her," Chiram said in a statement. The officer said police retrieved the knife used in the crime and booked the woman under section 103(1) of BNS. She was arrested and sent to Judicial custody.

The woman's husband works as a labourer in a shoe factory in Haryana's Bahadurgarh, Chiram said. The couple has an about two years old son. According to police, the husband had come to Delhi in 2019 with his brother and mother who also live with them.