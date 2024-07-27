ETV Bharat / bharat

Woman Slits Infant Daughter's Throat In Delhi's Mundka, Arrested

author img

By PTI

Published : Jul 27, 2024, 9:59 PM IST

The woman, who slit her nine-day-old infant, revealed that she didn't want to have a girl child, following which she committed the crime. The police team also retrieved the knife used in the crime and booked the woman under Section 103(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Woman Slits Infant Daughter's Throat In Delhi's Mundka, Arrested
Representational Image (ANI)

New Delhi: A 22-year-old woman slit the throat of her nine-day-old infant at her house in the Mundka area of outer Delhi because she did not want it, police said on Saturday. The matter came to the fore on Thursday when a man, Govinda, approached the local police station and reported that his wife had slit the throat of their daughter.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Jimmy Chiram said a team was sent to the couple's house in Baba Haridas Colony in Tikri of Mundka. The team found the infant dead in a room on the second floor with the mother in another room.

"During sustained interrogation, the woman disclosed that she didn't want to have a girl child that's why she killed her," Chiram said in a statement. The officer said police retrieved the knife used in the crime and booked the woman under section 103(1) of BNS. She was arrested and sent to Judicial custody.

The woman's husband works as a labourer in a shoe factory in Haryana's Bahadurgarh, Chiram said. The couple has an about two years old son. According to police, the husband had come to Delhi in 2019 with his brother and mother who also live with them.

Read More

  1. Suspecting Affair, Hyderabad Man Kills Wife, Infant; Then Dies By Suicide
  2. Man Sells His 18-Day-Old Daughter For Rs 1 Lakh in Hyderabad; Police Nab Father, Buyer

New Delhi: A 22-year-old woman slit the throat of her nine-day-old infant at her house in the Mundka area of outer Delhi because she did not want it, police said on Saturday. The matter came to the fore on Thursday when a man, Govinda, approached the local police station and reported that his wife had slit the throat of their daughter.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Jimmy Chiram said a team was sent to the couple's house in Baba Haridas Colony in Tikri of Mundka. The team found the infant dead in a room on the second floor with the mother in another room.

"During sustained interrogation, the woman disclosed that she didn't want to have a girl child that's why she killed her," Chiram said in a statement. The officer said police retrieved the knife used in the crime and booked the woman under section 103(1) of BNS. She was arrested and sent to Judicial custody.

The woman's husband works as a labourer in a shoe factory in Haryana's Bahadurgarh, Chiram said. The couple has an about two years old son. According to police, the husband had come to Delhi in 2019 with his brother and mother who also live with them.

Read More

  1. Suspecting Affair, Hyderabad Man Kills Wife, Infant; Then Dies By Suicide
  2. Man Sells His 18-Day-Old Daughter For Rs 1 Lakh in Hyderabad; Police Nab Father, Buyer

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

9 DAY OLD INFANT KILLED IN DELHIWOMAN SLITS INFANT DAUGHTER THROAT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Budget 2024-25: Decoding Government's Receipts And Expenditure

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.