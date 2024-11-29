ETV Bharat / bharat

Woman Slips To Death Into Open Well While Talking on Phone In Gujarat's Bhuj

The tragic death of a 22-year-old woman has left a family in Gujarat's Bhuj in deep mourning, facing emotional and financial hardship.

A heart-breaking tragedy unfolded in Gujarat's Bhuj when a 22-year-old woman fell into an open well near the Danteshwar Mahadev Temple while talking on the phone.
The Fire Department's Quick Response Team (QRT) retrieving the body of the woman, who slipped into the well while speaking over the phone, in Bhuj on Friday
Kutch: A heart-breaking tragedy unfolded in Gujarat’s Bhuj when a 22-year-old woman fell into an open well near the Danteshwar Mahadev Temple while talking on the phone. The young woman, a resident of Bhuj’s slum area, was with her family, collecting garbage along Mochirai Road as part of their daily routine to make ends meet.

According to initial reports, the young woman, while speaking on her mobile, lost her balance and plunged into an open well. Her family members heard her cries and rushed to help. Despite their efforts, the woman couldn't be rescued till the time help arrived.

As soon as the Bhuj Fire Department’s Quick Response Team (QRT) reached the spot, they retrieved the woman's body with a rope. Unfortunately, by the time she was hauled out, the woman had already breathed her last.

The incident happened close to a shrine that many people attend, which raises severe concerns about open pits and other public safety dangers. Relying on recycling to make ends meet, the woman's grieving family has been devastated by the incident.

Meanwhile, the police team led by Inspector DN Vasava of the Mankuva Police Station has begun an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

