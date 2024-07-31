ETV Bharat / bharat

Woman Shot Dead in Road Rage Incident in Delhi's Gokalpuri

By PTI

Published : 10 hours ago

A 30-year-old woman was shot dead when she was travelling on a two-wheeler along with her husband and two children in Delhi's Gokalpuri area. The miscreant opened fire after exchanging abuses with the woman's husband over their vehicles brushing against each other.

Representational Image (File Photo)

New Delhi : A 30-year-old woman was shot dead allegedly by an unidentified man in a road rage incident on Wednesday after their two-wheelers brushed against each other in northeast Delhi's Gokalpuri area, police said.

The incident took place at the Gokalpuri flyover at around 3.15 pm when the woman, identified as Simranjeet Kaur, was travelling with her husband Heera Singh and two sons aged 12 and four years.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said Singh had a verbal spat with the man on another two-wheeler near Gokalpuri flyover after their vehicles almost brushed against each other.

Singh and his family continued on the road below the flyover, while the other person rode up on the flyover, the DCP said, adding they continued to hurl abuses at each other.

Singh told police that the accused fired a single shot from the flyover down below, from a distance of about 30-35 feet. The shot hit Kaur in her chest and she fell down. Her husband took her to the GTB Hospital where she was declared brought dead, police said.

A case of murder is being registered and CCTV footage in the area scanned, DCP Tirkey said. The officer said efforts are being made to identify and arrest the assailant.

