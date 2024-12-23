ETV Bharat / bharat

Woman Shares Suicidal Thoughts On Instagram, Ajmer Police Save Her

Christian Ganj Police Station in-charge Rudraprakash said the cyber cell team saw a woman's post on Instagram about ending her life and immediately informed them.

The Christian Ganj Police Station in Ajmer
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 40 minutes ago

Ajmer: The Christian Ganj Police, after being alerted by the Ajmner Cyber Cell, saved a woman from ending her life on Monday. The woman was found to be under stress due to domestic disputes and she narrated the same in an Instagram post. The police counselled her and assured her of all assistance.

Office in-charge Rudraprakash said the cyber cell team of Ajmer District Police constantly monitors social media activities. They saw a woman's post on Instagram about ending her life and immediately informed the Christian Ganj Police Station. Earlier the woman's address was showing as Kekri, but after investigation, she was found to be a resident of the police station area.

"My life ends and only one person is responsible for this," the woman wrote on her Instagram account.

Regarding the post, Rudraprakash said Christian Ganj Police Station in-charge Arvind Charan accompanied by a woman constable rushed to the house of the woman after getting the information from the district cyber cell.

"When they questioned the woman there, she said she was troubled by domestic issues. The woman was counselled properly on this and warned against doing such acts in future," he said.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

