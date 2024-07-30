Woman Raped in Moving Bus in Hyderabad; Techie Raped by Her Friend

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old woman passenger was allegedly raped by a driver of a private sleeper bus travelling from the Nirmal district of Telangana to Prakasam in Andhra Pradesh, the police said on Tuesday. The woman called the 'Dial 100' and informed the police about the incident after midnight on Monday when the bus was on the outskirts of Hyderabad, they said.

Rape in a moving bus...

A search operation was carried out for the bus belonging to Harikrishna Travels and when it reached Osmania University, the police chased the vehicle and caught one of the drivers Siddaiah and is being interrogated while another driver Krishna was absconding, said the CI.

Rape of techie by a friend...

Another brutal incident also took place in Hyderabad. The case of a software engineer being raped by a friend and his friend came to light with the victim's complaint. The police registered a case and are investigating the incident. According to the police, a female software engineer from Hyderabad went to a hotel with her friends. In the complaint, the woman stated that one of her friends, along with another man, raped her under the influence of alcohol. The police said that they registered a case and are investigating.

Two rape incidents on the same day are creating a sensation in Hyderabad. No matter how many strict measures are being taken by the police for the safety of women, atrocities continue to happen. Two incidents in the city came to light after the victims lodged their complaints. Sexual harassment and rape of women are increasing day by day though the government is taking strict measures to stop these crimes.

