Woman Posing As ASI Held In Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra: A young woman has been arrested by the Kurukshetra Police on Tuesday for cheating people in the guise of a Haryana Police officer for a year. She used to upload photos and reels in uniform on social media, police said.

Anchal, a resident of Deewana village under the Pehowa Police Station of Haryana's Kurukshetra, was caught during her visit to a police station in the disappearance case of her friend. In their complaint to the police, the family members of the missing girl said, she went with Anchal. When summoned to the police station, Anchal introduced herself as a staffer of Haryana Police and informed that she had met her friend at the bus stand, after which there was no contact between them. She also said she was taking help from the senior officer in finding her missing friend.

Suspecting her version to be fabricated, investigating officer Diler Singh asked her about the posting and ID card. Anchal said she left her card at home and was posted in the Adarsh Police Station of Kurukshetra. To verify the details, Singh contacted his Adarsh PS counterpart, who denied the veracity of the claim. Following her exposure, Anchal was arrested.

The uniforms and badges of the head constable and ASI were seized from Aanchal. Several videos of her in uniform at the Chaitra Chaudas fair in Pehowa have been blocked by the police.

Pehowa Police Station in-charge Jagdish Kumar said, "The accused has been arrested and presented in the court, which has sent her to judicial custody. Investigation revealed that Aanchal has a B Sc degree. She is also not in touch with her family and was misleading the common people and acquaintances by pretending to be a police official for a year. Since the police department has strictly prohibited making videos in uniform and posting them on social media, a case has been registered against her under various sections."