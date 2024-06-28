ETV Bharat / bharat

Woman On IndiGo's Varanasi-Mumbai Flight Booked For Misbehaving With Cabin Crew

author img

By PTI

Published : Jun 28, 2024, 9:24 AM IST

The woman passenger, who was on board IndiGo flight 5292, was declared an unruly passenger and a cabin crew filed a complaint against her under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Aircraft Rules.

The woman passenger, who was on board IndiGo flight 5292, was declared an unruly passenger and a cabin crew filed a complaint against her.
Representational Image (ANI Picture)

Mumbai: A woman passenger onboard IndiGo flight 5292 from Varanasi to Mumbai was booked for allegedly abusing and misbehaving with cabin crew over a change in seat, police have said.

The incident took place on Monday, a police official said. The flight with 175 passengers took off from Varanasi 29 minutes late. The woman, occupying seat 9, asked for a change in seat but refused when the crew asked her to take seat 15.

Some 15 minutes later, she went to the lavatory and then started abusing and misbehaving with the crew, the official said on Thursday. Though crew members initially ignored her rants, she continued to shout at them.

After the crew as well as some other passengers complained about her behaviour, she was declared an unruly passenger after following the due process for such a move, the official said.

She was handed over to Sahar police after the flight landed at Mumbai airport and based on the complaint of a crew member, she was booked under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Aircraft Rules, the official said.

Read More

  1. 1 Killed, 6 Injured In Delhi Airport Terminal-1 Roof Collapse Amid Heavy Rains; Departures Suspended
  2. Julian Assange to Appear Before US Court on Wednesday; His Plane Leaves Bangkok on His Way to Later Freedom

Mumbai: A woman passenger onboard IndiGo flight 5292 from Varanasi to Mumbai was booked for allegedly abusing and misbehaving with cabin crew over a change in seat, police have said.

The incident took place on Monday, a police official said. The flight with 175 passengers took off from Varanasi 29 minutes late. The woman, occupying seat 9, asked for a change in seat but refused when the crew asked her to take seat 15.

Some 15 minutes later, she went to the lavatory and then started abusing and misbehaving with the crew, the official said on Thursday. Though crew members initially ignored her rants, she continued to shout at them.

After the crew as well as some other passengers complained about her behaviour, she was declared an unruly passenger after following the due process for such a move, the official said.

She was handed over to Sahar police after the flight landed at Mumbai airport and based on the complaint of a crew member, she was booked under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Aircraft Rules, the official said.

Read More

  1. 1 Killed, 6 Injured In Delhi Airport Terminal-1 Roof Collapse Amid Heavy Rains; Departures Suspended
  2. Julian Assange to Appear Before US Court on Wednesday; His Plane Leaves Bangkok on His Way to Later Freedom

TAGGED:

INDIGO VARANASI MUMBAI FLIGHTINDIGO PASSENGER BOOKED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

'Not Approved By The Deity': Man Refuses To Marry Girlfriend In Uttarakhand For Bizarre Reason

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

Explained: How US Obesity Drug May Help Treat Sleep Apnea; India Will Have To Wait

Renewal of USA's Focus On Tibet

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.