Lucknow : Woman Leaving UP CM's 'Janta Darshan' Consumes Poison, Hospitalised

Lucknow: A 35-year-old woman from Firozabad consumed poison while returning from the Janta Darshan organised at the residence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the state capital Lucknow. When the victim reached a short distance from the CM residence after the Janta Darshan program, she told the policemen that she had consumed poison. The police personnel immediately took her to the nearby hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

The woman from Shikohabad Ruknpura in Firozabad had come to the Janta Darshan to demand action against the bullies of her village. She alleges that the bullies usurped her house, and got it registered in their name by threatening to kill her son. After coming out of the Janta Darshan, when she reached the Lamart intersection, she told the police personnel present there that she had consumed poison.

DCP Central Lucknow, Raveena Tyagi said that the woman had complained that the bullies in her village had forcibly got her house registered in their name by threatening to kill her son. The DCP added that the lady had already consumed poison. She has been admitted to the hospital.

In a similar incident on the sixth of August, a woman from Unnao committed suicide during the Janta Darshan program. She had set herself on fire by pouring an inflammable substance on herself outside the CM's residence. She died after being treated in the hospital for two days.