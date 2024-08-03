ETV Bharat / bharat

Woman Killed, Daughter Critical During Minor's Car Stunt in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 13 hours ago

Updated : 12 hours ago

The speeding car, driven by a minor, rammed into a scooter, killing a woman and critically injuring her daughter in Kanpur.

In a tragic incident, a woman died and her daughter sustained critical injuries after being hit by a speeding car driven by minors in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, the officials said on Saturday.
Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a woman died and her daughter sustained critical injuries after being hit by a speeding car driven by minors in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, the police said on Saturday. The car collided with the duo when they were riding a scooter in the Saket Nagar area under the Kidwai Nagar Police Station area of ​​Kanpur South on Friday.

A video of the ill-fated incident was captured in the CCTV camera installed nearby. The video shows the overspeeding car hit the scooter resulting in one death. According to sources, the deceased identified as Bhavna Mishra was returning to her home in Saket Nagar after getting her daughter treatment from a hospital when a car hit the scooter.

The locals present there shifted the duo to a hospital where the doctors declared Bhavna dead while her daughter was undergoing treatment. Locals said that four minors, including two girls, were travelling in the car and were reportedly trying to perform stunts.

Sources said that the four accused bunked their classes and went out for a drive. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and the four accused were taken into custody. Speaking about the incident, Kidwai Nagar Police Station in-charge Bahadur Singh said that the accused driver does not have a driving licence and has been arrested and a case has been registered in that regard, he added.

MINOR CAR STUNTCAR HIT SCOOTYCAR SCOOTER COLLISION

