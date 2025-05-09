Woman Among 2 Civilians killed, Many Hurt As Pakistan Pounds J-K Villages With Heavy Shelling

Srinagar: One woman was killed while many were wounded and property damaged in the nocturnal shelling by the Pakistan army on the villages along the Line of Control in Kashmir.
Besides, one civilian was killed and two others got injured in the Lohibella areas of Loran Mandi tehsil in Poonch district as the Pakistani Army resorted to heavy shelling all along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border in the Jammu region.
The woman identified as Nargis Begum wife of Basheer Khan was killed when shells hit their vehicle on the road at Uri village. Another woman was injured and is under treatment at a hospital in Baramulla district.
The other deceased was identified as Ibrar Malik of Lohibella whereas the injured were identified as Shahida Begum and Waseem Ahmed. Dozens of houses and other structures were also damaged in the shelling which has put the life out of order.
A senior health official confirmed the death of the woman saying three persons were brought to the Government Medical College hospital in Baramulla last night with shrapnel injuries.
"The woman was brought dead while one male and a woman were admitted to the hospital. Both are stable with shrapnel injuries in the ear and chest," the official added.
In Jammu, sirens amid loud sounds were heard in the wee hours again after Pakistan launched a drone and missile attack last night which was thwarted by the defence forces.
The number of casualties reached 17 as Pakistan shelling across Jammu and Kashmir intensified since India carried out precision strikes under Operation Sindoor targeting terror hubs in Pakistan on Wednesday night. The strikes were in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 25 tourists and a local pony operator on April 22.
The heavy artillery shelling resumed shortly after Pakistan launched missile and drone strikes at multiple military stations in Jammu. An official statement said that Pakistan launched a coordinated offensive targeting military installations in Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur late on Thursday evening. But there was no los
"Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous cease-fire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and a befitting reply was given to the CFVs," ADGPI of Indian Army posted on X.
Meanwhile, in Jammu an uneasy calm and panic prevailed after last night's adventure by Pakistani forces and people remained confined to their homes. Business establishments are still closed as traders are not sure about the situation.
In Kupwara, villagers lived in panic and fear after heavy shelling pounded the villages and damaged properties in the night. The shelling was intense in Chowkibal, Tandgar, Uri, and Karnah villages with people taking shelter in underground bunkers.
The photos from several remote and mountainous villages showed extensive damage to residential and commercial structures. Also, some villages reported about loss of livestock in the shelling. A local from Tandgar said they were up all night as loud blasts rattled the village and triggered panic in people.
“Only we are safe as we took shelter in underground bunkers. Rest, several houses are damaged,” said Mohammad Jaffer Lone, a village head from Kupwara district. The firing stopped around 5:30 am after which he said they visited the damaged houses, he added.
Lone said that at least 20 houses were damaged by the overnight shelling in their Hajinar village with over 1700 population. Another villager from Kupwara said they are living in fear and are planning to leave their villages in the face of fear.
“Many are leaving the village to safe locations as underground bunkers can’t accommodate all. Almost over 200 people are cramped in a community bunker,” he added.
Amid the heavy shelling, the Gurez valley which has borne the brunt of cross-border shelling in the last three decades, remained calm. Yet many villagers have shifted to safe locations in towns.