Woman Among 2 Civilians killed, Many Hurt As Pakistan Pounds J-K Villages With Heavy Shelling

Srinagar: One woman was killed while many were wounded and property damaged in the nocturnal shelling by the Pakistan army on the villages along the Line of Control in Kashmir.

Besides, one civilian was killed and two others got injured in the Lohibella areas of Loran Mandi tehsil in Poonch district as the Pakistani Army resorted to heavy shelling all along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border in the Jammu region.

The woman identified as Nargis Begum wife of Basheer Khan was killed when shells hit their vehicle on the road at Uri village. Another woman was injured and is under treatment at a hospital in Baramulla district.

The other deceased was identified as Ibrar Malik of Lohibella whereas the injured were identified as Shahida Begum and Waseem Ahmed. Dozens of houses and other structures were also damaged in the shelling which has put the life out of order.

A senior health official confirmed the death of the woman saying three persons were brought to the Government Medical College hospital in Baramulla last night with shrapnel injuries.

"The woman was brought dead while one male and a woman were admitted to the hospital. Both are stable with shrapnel injuries in the ear and chest," the official added.

In Jammu, sirens amid loud sounds were heard in the wee hours again after Pakistan launched a drone and missile attack last night which was thwarted by the defence forces.

The number of casualties reached 17 as Pakistan shelling across Jammu and Kashmir intensified since India carried out precision strikes under Operation Sindoor targeting terror hubs in Pakistan on Wednesday night. The strikes were in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 25 tourists and a local pony operator on April 22.

The heavy artillery shelling resumed shortly after Pakistan launched missile and drone strikes at multiple military stations in Jammu. An official statement said that Pakistan launched a coordinated offensive targeting military installations in Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur late on Thursday evening. But there was no los