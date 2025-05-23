Woman In Visakhapatnam Tests Positive For Covid, Health Dept Issues Directives

Visakhapatnam: A fresh Covid-19 case has been reported from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. The patient, a 23-year-old woman from Maddilapalem, who was tested Covid positive, was discharged from the hospital last evening after her health condition improved.
The woman's husband and children have also undergone RT-PCR tests. Initially, it was thought she was suffering from malaria or dengue but turned out to be Covid, her family members said.
The woman was first tested at a diagnostic centre in the city and found Covid positive. Then, she was tested at virology laboratory at Visakhapatnam KGH and the result was the same.
After undergoing treatment at a hospital for four days, her health condition stabilised and she was discharged on Thursday evening, state health and family welfare commissioner Veerapandian said.
The woman has been asked to remain in home isolation for a week. Her family members have said that she had not travelled outside her hometown in recent times.
In view of the incident, district officials have been directed to take necessary precautionary measures. The health department has ordered to conduct house-to-house surveys in Maddilapalem and surrounding areas.
Precautions that are to be followed:
The health department has urged people to take precautions to prevent the spread of Covid.
- Isolate yourself at home if you experience fever, cough, cold or sore throat
- Follow doctor’s advice carefully when taking medicines
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
- Wear masks while travelling and in public places.
- People returning from Covid-affected areas should get tested immediately if they develop any symptoms.
Covid cases on rise in Kerala
Meanwhile, Kerala has registered 182 Covid cases in May itself. Health minister Veena George said that the maximum of 57 cases have been reported in Kottayam district followed by Ernakulam with 34 cases and Thiruvananthapuram with 30 cases.