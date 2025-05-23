ETV Bharat / bharat

Woman In Visakhapatnam Tests Positive For Covid, Health Dept Issues Directives

Visakhapatnam: A fresh Covid-19 case has been reported from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. The patient, a 23-year-old woman from Maddilapalem, who was tested Covid positive, was discharged from the hospital last evening after her health condition improved.

The woman's husband and children have also undergone RT-PCR tests. Initially, it was thought she was suffering from malaria or dengue but turned out to be Covid, her family members said.

The woman was first tested at a diagnostic centre in the city and found Covid positive. Then, she was tested at virology laboratory at Visakhapatnam KGH and the result was the same.

After undergoing treatment at a hospital for four days, her health condition stabilised and she was discharged on Thursday evening, state health and family welfare commissioner Veerapandian said.

The woman has been asked to remain in home isolation for a week. Her family members have said that she had not travelled outside her hometown in recent times.