Woman Held for Strangling Three-Year-Old Boy, Hiding Body In Washing Machine In Tirunelveli

Tirunelveli (Tamilnadu): In a shocking incident in Athukurichi near Radhapuram in Tirunelveli district, Tamil Nadu, a three-year-old boy was found dead after being reported missing earlier in the day. The boy, son of Vignesh, a local labourer, was last seen playing outside his house around 9 am. After an hour-long search, the family reported his disappearance to the Radhapuram Police Station when they could not find him near the surrounding water bodies.

The police immediately launched an investigation and gathered information suggesting the boy had been seen entering the house opposite belonging to Thangam, a 40-year-old woman. Upon questioning, Thangam gave contradictory statements, raising suspicion. After further probing, Thangam confessed to killing the boy. According to her statement, she strangled the boy, tied his body in a sack, and hid it inside a washing machine in her house.

The police recovered the boy's body and sent it to Radhapuram Government Hospital for post-mortem. Thangam was arrested and taken into custody for further investigation.