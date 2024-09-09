ETV Bharat / bharat

Woman Held for Strangling Three-Year-Old Boy, Hiding Body In Washing Machine In Tirunelveli

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 8 hours ago

In a shocking incident, a woman, who was upset with her neighbours, killed their three-year-old son. Later, she hid the boy’s body in a sack and stuffed it inside a washing machine. Based on a complaint, the police registered a case and arrested the woman.

In a shocking incident in Athukurichi near Radhapuram in Tirunelveli district, Tamil Nadu, a three-year-old boy was found dead after being reported missing earlier in the day.
Representational image

Tirunelveli (Tamilnadu): In a shocking incident in Athukurichi near Radhapuram in Tirunelveli district, Tamil Nadu, a three-year-old boy was found dead after being reported missing earlier in the day. The boy, son of Vignesh, a local labourer, was last seen playing outside his house around 9 am. After an hour-long search, the family reported his disappearance to the Radhapuram Police Station when they could not find him near the surrounding water bodies.

The police immediately launched an investigation and gathered information suggesting the boy had been seen entering the house opposite belonging to Thangam, a 40-year-old woman. Upon questioning, Thangam gave contradictory statements, raising suspicion. After further probing, Thangam confessed to killing the boy. According to her statement, she strangled the boy, tied his body in a sack, and hid it inside a washing machine in her house.

The police recovered the boy's body and sent it to Radhapuram Government Hospital for post-mortem. Thangam was arrested and taken into custody for further investigation.

Preliminary findings revealed that Thangam had been in a depressed state after losing her 15-year-old son in an accident a few months ago. Reports suggest there was a dispute between Thangam's family and Vignesh's family. Thangam, unable to cope with her grief, allegedly targeted the boy in an act of vengeance, unable to bear the sight of her neighbours' happiness. Police are continuing their investigation into the case.

