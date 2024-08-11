'In Dustbin Bag Which Had A Hole': Woman Finds Hidden Phone With Recording On In Toilet Of Bengaluru Coffee Shop

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a woman found a mobile phone in recording mode hidden in the toilet of a coffee shop in Bengaluru, with police arresting the accused who turned out to be one of the men working in the cafe.

In response, the coffee shop 'Third Wave Coffee' said it regretted the incident and terminated the accused person. The incident came to the fore through an Instagram post on Saturday.

The post read, “A woman found a phone in the washroom, hidden in the dustbin, with video recording on for about 2 hours, facing the toilet seat. It was on flight mode so that it makes no sound, and was carefully hidden in the dustbin bag which had a hole made in it so that only the camera is exposed. It was quickly found that the phone belongs to one of the men working there. The police was called and they arrived soon enough, and action is being taken. This was so horrific to witness. I will be vigilant at any washroom I use from now on, no matter how well-known the chain of cafe or restaurant is. And I request all of you to do the same. This is absolutely disgusting."

The incident came to the fore through an Instagram post on Saturday (Instagram)

According to reports, the woman who found the phone flagged the matter and alerted the outlet located at BEL Road. The Instagram post that highlighted the matter was widely shared on other social media platforms as well, prompting action from police who arrested the accused on Saturday night.

"Can’t believe a hidden camera was found in the washroom at a Third Wave Coffee outlet in Bengaluru. It’s crazy that this could happen at such a popular spot. This is beyond disturbing," wrote an X user @SidKeVichaar. Responding to his post, Third Wave Coffee said such actions were "absolutely unacceptable".

"We regret the unfortunate incident at our BEL Road outlet in Bengaluru and want to emphasize that such actions are absolutely unacceptable at Third Wave Coffee. We acted swiftly to address the situation by immediately terminating the person & ensuring the safety of our customers," the cafe wrote on its X handle.

According to reports, the accused had been arrested under the IT Acts. The man is in his early twenties and hails from Bhadrawati in Karnataka.