Woman Electrocuted In UP's Varanasi, Husband And In-Law Meet Same Fate While Rescuing Her

Locals said Preeti Jaiswal went outside the house to hang clothes on a wire, which turned live due to a snapped wire falling on it.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 6, 2025 at 3:50 PM IST

Varanasi: Three people were electrocuted in a house near Bhojubir Sabzi Mandi in the Cantonment area of Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Tuesday morning.

Among the victims was a woman who came in contact with a live wire while drying clothes. The father-in-law and her husband, who came to rescue her, were also electrocuted. The neighbours immediately snapped the power supply with the help of a local electrician and took the trio to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared them dead upon arrival.

Varuna Zone DCP Promod Kumar reached the spot with other officials to enquire about the incident. "The deceased have been identified as Rajan Jaiswal (60), his son Sonu (30) and daughter-in-law Preeti (28). The family lived near Bhojubir Sabzi Mandi. Sonu used to run a fast food shop while Rajan used to work at a bakery shop, and Preeti was a homemaker. Locals said on Tuesday morning, Preeti went outside the house to hang clothes on the wire to dry. On Monday night, a live electric wire snapped and fell on the same wire. As soon as Preeti put a wet cloth on it, she got stuck to it. When Rajan saw her, she tried to save her and got electrocuted. Sonu also met with the same fate when he tried to save the duo," he said.

"The spot where the trio got electrocuted has been inspected, and the locals were asked about the matter. The bodies have been sent for postmortem. The details of the family have been collected, and the district magistrate will send for help," he added.

