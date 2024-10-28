ETV Bharat / bharat

Woman Dies, 50 Others Hospitalised After Eating Momos In Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident at Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, a 31-year-old woman, Reshma Begum, lost her life, and 50 others fell ill after consuming momos from a local market. The incident occurred at a weekly market in Nandinagar Basti and Gauri Shankar Colony, falling under the jurisdiction of Banjara Hills Police Station.

Reshma Begum, along with her children and other residents, consumed the momos on Friday. By Saturday, many reported severe vomiting and diarrhoea, requiring emergency medical care. Multiple victims, including around 10 children, were rushed to nearby hospitals, with some in critical condition. Tragically, Reshma Begum’s condition deteriorated rapidly, and she died on the way to NIMS Hospital.

In response, officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) raided the location where the momos were prepared and found that the sellers lacked proper permits to operate. Samples of the food were collected for testing to determine the cause of contamination. GHMC authorities suspect that the mayonnaise or chilli chutney served with the momos could have been spoiled, leading to food poisoning.