Woman Delivers Baby On RTC Bus In Hyderabad With Conductor, Female Passengers' Help

Hyderabad: In Hyderabad, an RTC bus conductor and female passengers helped a pregnant woman give birth on the bus. The woman, who was identified as Shweta Ratnam, boarded the bus in Aramgarh in the Old City of Hyderabad on Friday morning. When the bus reached Bahadurpura in the Old City, she started having labour pains.
The conductor, R Saroja, saw that Shweta needed help. With the assistance of some female passengers, she helped Shweta deliver a healthy baby girl right there on the bus. After the birth, both Shweta and her baby were taken to a nearby government maternity hospital to get more care. Thanks to the quick actions of R Saroja and the passengers, both mother and baby are safe and healthy.