Woman Dead, Two Missing After Jeep Washed Away in Uttarakhand Drain

Champawat (Uttarakhand): A woman died, and two others were missing after a jeep they were travelling in was swept away by the Kirora drain's strong current on the Tanakpur Purnagiri road due to heavy rains, officials said on Friday.
Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Akash Joshi, along with the SDRF personnel and police, arrived at the scene to initiate a rescue operation. Six people were rescued and taken to the Sub District Hospital for treatment.
According to officials, the jeep was caught in the strong current of the Kirora drain in Champawat district. The victims are reportedly residents of Udham Singh Nagar district.
SDM Joshi said, "At least nine people were in the vehicle, out of which six have been rescued. The search for the two is ongoing."
SDRF Commandant Manikant Mishra added, "We received information about a vehicle being washed away on the Tanakpur Purnagiri road. Two teams were immediately dispatched for rescue operations."
Seven out of nine people were taken out from the drain. However, a woman died in the incident, while the injured have been sent to the hospital. At the same time, a search operation is underway to rescue the two missing, he added.
He said that the district administration mourns the death of the woman.
