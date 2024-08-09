ETV Bharat / bharat

Woman Dead, Two Missing After Jeep Washed Away in Uttarakhand Drain

Champawat (Uttarakhand): A woman died, and two others were missing after a jeep they were travelling in was swept away by the Kirora drain's strong current on the Tanakpur Purnagiri road due to heavy rains, officials said on Friday.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Akash Joshi, along with the SDRF personnel and police, arrived at the scene to initiate a rescue operation. Six people were rescued and taken to the Sub District Hospital for treatment.

According to officials, the jeep was caught in the strong current of the Kirora drain in Champawat district. The victims are reportedly residents of Udham Singh Nagar district.

SDM Joshi said, "At least nine people were in the vehicle, out of which six have been rescued. The search for the two is ongoing."