Woman Booked for Branding 3-Year-Old with Hot Frying Pan in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol District

By PTI

Published : Jul 27, 2024, 8:32 PM IST

A woman, who adopted her sister-in-law's son recently, was booked for allegedly branding the boy with a hot tawa (frying pan). The case was filed after the boy's mother filed a complaint at the Amlai police station, Madhya Pradesh.

Representational Image
Representational Image (File Photo)

Shahdol : A case has been registered against a woman for allegedly branding a 3-year-old boy with a hot tawa (frying pan) in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, police said on Saturday.

Denying any wrongdoing, the woman claimed that the child accidentally sat on the hot tawa. The incident took place under the Amlai police station area on Friday.

Accused Geeta Kol, who doesn't have children, had adopted her sister-in-law's son about two months ago, said Amlai police station in-charge Jaiprakash Sharma, citing the complaint. Initially, she took care of the child but later allegedly started beating him, he said.

Sharma said the child suffered injuries after he was beaten and branded with a hot tawa on several parts of his body on Friday. A neighbour of Kol informed the boy's mother, who lives in Rewa district, about the alleged assault. She also got the child to talk to his mother. The boy's mother then rushed to Amlai police station and filed a complaint.

The child is being treated in a hospital, he said. Police have booked Kol for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means under the Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita (BNS).

Kol claimed the minor was singed after he accidently sat on the hot tawa, he said. Further legal steps will be taken after a probe and recording statements, the official added.

