Woman Auto Driver ‘Gangraped’ In Agra; Accused On The Run

Agra: A woman auto driver was allegedly gangraped at a hotel in the Rakabganj area of Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Friday. The accused called the victim on the pretext of helping her daughter, where she was gangraped at gunpoint, police said.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered on Friday evening, followed by an investigation, police said.

In her complaint to the police, the woman stated that two persons two people booked her auto from Ram Bagh intersection to Bijli Ghar on Thursday. During the conversation, both riders introduced themselves as army personnel and talked about getting her five-year-old daughter admitted to Sainik School. Then they allegedly called the woman to a hotel in Baluganj in the evening to help her with the admission process. When she reached, both were inside the hotel room. The victim alleges that both the accused serve in the army and they raped after showing a gun inside the hotel room.

After the ghastly act, the accused threatened her with her life if she revealed it to anyone or approached the police. Initially, she was petrified and kept mum for a while. Later, she gained courage and complained at the Rakibganj Police Station.

"Under the jurisdiction of Rakabganj Police Station, upon receiving information about a crime against a woman, the police team promptly registered a case, formed 03 teams for the arrest of the accused, and is taking legal action, as stated in a byte given by #ACP_Chatta/sadar," Agra Police Commissionerate shared on X.

ACP Hemant Kumar said, "The victim's complaint was found to be true after the investigation, following which a case has been registered against the accused. Three teams of police officials have been formed to nab the culprits. They are conducting raids at multiple locations in search of them."