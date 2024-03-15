Woman Arrested for Selling Ganja in Hyderabad, Found with Assets Worth Rs 4 Cr

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) on Wednesday arrested a woman for selling ganja at Nanakramguda. Investigations revealed the accused, identified as Neetubai, has accumulated Rs 1.63 crore in her bank accounts and properties worth Rs 2 crore in different parts of Hyderabad in the last eight years.

Acting on a tip-off, the TSNAB launched a raid at the house of the alleged drug peddler in Nanakramguda on March 13 and found her selling ganja. The TSNAB team arrested Neetubai along with her husband Munnusingh (53), close relatives Surekha (38) and Mamata (50) and 13 people who were buying ganja.

"During the operation we arrested a total of 17 people. Three others namely Anguribai of Dhulpet and Gautam Singh and Nehabai of Nanakranguda are absconding and search is underway for them," a TSNAB official said.

According to a statement issued by TSNAB director Sandeep Sandilya on Thursday, 22.6 kg of ganja, two phones and Rs 22.10 lakh cash were seized from the arrested persons.

According to TSNAB officials, Neetubhai and her relatives entered the business of drug peddling to earn easy money. A kg of ganja is bought for Rs 8,000 from Anguribai of Dhulpet and sold in small packets of 5 grams for Rs 500. The accused are earning about Rs 50,000 from selling just a kg of ganja, investigators said.

"Neetubhai has been found to own assets amounting to Rs 4 crore. She, her husband and others have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," TSNAB official said.