'Ugly Face of Mamata Rule': BJP on Couple Beaten over 'Illicit Affair' at West Bengal's Chopra

Raiganj (West Bengal) : A video showing a man beating up a woman and another man with bamboo sticks based on a decision of a 'salishi sabha' (Kangaroo court) went viral in West Bengal. It prompted a scathing attack by the opposition leaders on the Mamata-led TMC government in the state.

The man, who beat up the duo in the presence of a huge crowd in the purported video, was identified as an aide of TMC's Chopra MLA Hamidur Rahaman. The opposition called it the TMC way of holding 'sharia courts' to treat victims with cruelty. The incident shown in the video allegedly took place at Laxmikantapur in North Dinajpur, West Bengal.

As it triggered a massive uproar across the country, the West Bengal Police on Sunday registered a case involving the brutal assault on the couple who were allegedly engaged in an illicit relationship.

The man who was seen in the video beating up the two with bamboo sticks was allegedly a local TMC leader of Chopra in Uttar Dinajpur district where the incident occurred PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video which triggered widespread outrage.

Islampur Police Superintendent Joby Thomas K said the police have watched the video clip on social media and have registered a case after verification.

"We have initiated raids to arrest the culprit and will investigate the reason behind the act promptly," he said. The video clip shows the man beating up the woman who grimaced in pain. The accused also thrashed a man with the stick.

The opposition BJP and CPI(M) accused the TMC of being involved in the incident and termed it "bulldozer justice" under the rule of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

BJP IT Cell Head Amit Malviya accused the TMC leaders in West Bengal of holding 'sharia courts', referring to the video of a guy beating up a woman mercilessly. In a post on X, Malviya said, "This is the ugly face of Mamata Banerjee’s rule in West Bengal. The guy in the video, who is beating up a woman mercilessly, is Tajemul (popular as JCB in the area). He is famous for giving quick justice through his ‘insaf’ sabha and is a close associate of Chopra MLA Hamidur Rahaman. India must wake up to the reality of Sharia Courts in TMC run West Bengal."

Malviya further said that there is a #Sandeshkhali in every village and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is a curse for women. "There is no semblance of law and order in Bengal. Will Mamata Banerjee act against this monster or defend him like she stood up for Sheikh Shahjahan? Place - Laxmikantapur, Chopra, North Dinajpur, West Bengal," he said.

Shahjahan is an arrested TMC functionary of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district, where allegations of sexual abuse and land grab have been levelled against Trinamool Congress leaders.

Attacking the Mamata Banerjee government, CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim said in a post on X: "Not even #KangarooCourt! Summary trial and punishment handed out by d ?@AITCofficial? goon... Literally bulldozer justice at Chopra under ?@MamataOfficial? rule." Local TMC MLA Hamidur Rahman, however, denied he has any connection with the accused and distanced himself from the incident. He said it was a village matter and not related to the party.

TMC district president Kaniyalal Agarwal attributed the incident to the couple's alleged illicit relationship, which "did not go down well with the villagers".

He said that the party would investigate the episode.

TMC spokesperson Shantanu Sen condemned the incident but also pointed out that such kangaroo courts were common during the Left Front regime too. (with PTI inputs)