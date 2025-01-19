With ‘Zero Casualty’ Goal, India Becomes Global Leader In Disaster Management: Amit Shah

Amaravati: Backed by resilient infrastructure in the area of disaster management, India has emerged as a global leader in the sector by adopting a 'zero casualty' goal during calamities, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday. Shah also emphasised the support of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for Andhra Pradesh, announcing that the Centre has approved projects totalling over Rs 3 lakh crore for the state in just six months.

He was addressing a gathering on the 20th Foundation Day celebrations of the NDRF at Kondapavuluru in Krishna district, after inaugurating the National Institute of Disaster Management's (NIDM) southern campus and the National Disaster Response Force's (NDRF) 10th Battalion campus near Vijayawada, along with inaugurating and laying foundation stones for various projects worth approximately Rs 220 crore.

"Today I can say with confidence, NDRF's implementation of NDMA policies on the ground has played a pivotal role in positioning India as a global leader in disaster management. India has taken a lead in the entire world in disaster-resilient infrastructure by setting up CDRI," he said. He said the Modi-led government has worked towards bringing in big changes in approach, methodology and objective in the field of disaster management.

Shah said that earlier the approach to disaster was relief-centric, but now the approach is 'rescue-centric' to save people from disaster. This 360 degree change in approach of disaster management has come into implementation after the Modi government came to power in 2014, he said. The working style has changed from reactive to proactive methodology, he said. Now the 'zero casualty' goal is being adopted during disasters, he said, adding that to achieve this goal NDRF, NDMA, and NIDM have worked in coordination.

In such a short span of time, NDRF has established itself as a credible organisation not only within India but also globally, he said. Shah said in the last six years being the Home Minister, he made field visits during many disasters and after noticing NDRF personnel, people express confidence that they are now safe. He recalled earlier in a cyclone strike in Odisha, 10,000 people lost their lives and now in the last two years, two cyclones struck, but we achieved the goal of zero casualty.

Shah noted that the NDRF's efforts in countries such as Nepal, Indonesia, Turkey, Myanmar, Vietnam, and others have been widely recognised and appreciated by their respective heads of state. The Narendra Modi government allocated Rs 61,000 crore in 14th Finance Commission towards disaster management as against Rs 12,500 crore in 12th Finance Commission, he said.

He said that under PM Modi's leadership, India established the CDRI (Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure), and today, 48 countries are working under the leadership of CDRI as its members. Shah further emphasised the support of the Modi-led government for Andhra Pradesh, announcing that the Centre has approved projects totalling over Rs 3 lakh crore for the state in just six months.

He also said that PM Modi has ensured Rs 27,000 crore for Amaravati capital city development through HUDCO and World Bank. Taking a jibe at the previous YSRCP government, Shah asked the people of Andhra Pradesh not to dwell on the "wasted" five years, saying Chief Minister Naidu and PM Modi would work together with renewed focus and accelerated efforts to develop the state.

"I want to assure that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre is standing like a rock (supporting) with Chandrababu Naidu for AP's development," he said. He asserted that after the massive wins in the 2024 Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana, the NDA is poised to form the government in Delhi as well in early 2025.

While the NDRF responds during natural disasters, the NDA steps in to serve the people during "man-made" crises. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu appealed to the Union Minister to ensure continued support from the Centre until the state fully recovered. He also thanked Shah for the Centre's revival package for Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and funds for Polavaram Irrigation project and Amaravati Capital project.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Union Ministers K Ram Mohan Naidu and Bandi Sanjay Kumar were among the dignitaries who were present. Shah also virtually laid the foundation stone for a new ‘Integrated Indoor Shooting Range’ at the National Police Academy (NPA) in Hyderabad, where IPS probationary officers will be trained in firing skills.