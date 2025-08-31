Key Takeaways From Voter Adhikar Yatra And How Rahul Gandhi Weaved The String Of Public Issues Through It

Patna: The Voter Adhikar Yatra of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi came at the crucial juncture when 65 lakh electors have been eliminated from the draft electoral rolls following the Election Commission's (EC) Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar.

Jolted by the sudden strike off from the draft rolls, frustration loomed large on the faces of those electors who witnessed such a procedure for the first time. State political parties, especially those in the opposition – the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), CPIML, CPI, CPM and others – have been staging sporadic protests, and sociopolitical organisations moved the Supreme Court against the alleged irregularities in the hurriedly conducted exercise.

The mass rally was to kick off on August 10, but was delayed by a week due to the demise of ailing Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) patriarch and former chief minister Shibu Soren, various political developments and the Independence Day celebrations. It rolled out from the Saura Aerodrome Ground in Sasaram on August 17 amid much fanfare and support of leaders from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) parties active in Bihar, which included RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, who travelled from Patna despite his fragile health.

Rahul Gandhi poses with a young supporter at the rally. (IANS)

In his endeavour, Gandhi was flanked by Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, CPI(ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, and Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahni across the state. The itinerary of the four-phase rally was hectic, as it crisscrossed over 1,300 km across 25 districts in 16 days with just three days' break in between.

From the beginning, Gandhi's central focus was on the alleged anomalies in the SIR, though socio-economic issues, including unemployment, inflation, and deindustrialisation, among others, were raised as the yatra progressed. The widening of the issues became more pertinent from Katihar onwards when the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha waded into a pond in Katihar to meet makhana (foxnut) cultivators. Afterwards, he started adding the issues of farmers, crime, women, and economic growth more prominently.

The two-day participation of Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra boosted the yatra, which saw leaders riding motorcycles, stopping at dhabas (highway restaurants) and meeting adults and children alike to make it a fun experience. Some of the mirthful moments included a youth breaching the security cordon and kissing Rahul on a motorbike in Purnea, and the issue of the marriage of the 55-year-old leader cropping up as light banter.

Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav ride motocycles during the rally. (IANS)

As the yatra, which saw the participation of several chief ministers and prominent Opposition leaders, approaches its culmination in Patna on September 1, here are the 10 takeaways.

1. Giving a Direction to the Agitation Against SIR: The protests against SIR, its timing, method, the alleged irregularities in it, and the deletion of over 65 lakh voters from the draft electoral rolls were happening in a scattered manner. Various individuals, organisations, and political parties were doing so at their own levels. The yatra united them by providing a direction, leading to the groundswell of people around it. It also spread awareness about the importance of the right to vote among the masses.

2. Highlighting Irregularities in SIR: The short time frame in which the EC is conducting the exercise on the 13.07 crore population, 89% of which resides in rural areas with low education level, has made it cumbersome for the real picture to emerge quickly from the ground. The yatra acted as a platform to highlight people who were declared dead and struck off from the draft electoral rolls to the world, a lack of door-to-door verification of the deleted voters, and cases in which hundreds of voters were marked as belonging to one household. One such example was polling booth number 161 at Nidani village under Barachatti Assembly constituency in Gaya district, where 947 voters were listed from a single house.

Rahul Gandhi with makhana farmers in Katihar. (IANS)

3. Strengthening the Congress: Soon after the Lok Sabha 2024 elections, the Congress high command declared its intention to revive the party's fortune in Bihar. It ruled the state uninterruptedly till 1990, with brief interregnums in 1967-68, 1970-71 and 1977-80, before being outshone by the emergence of Lalu Prasad Yadav. Its support base rapidly eroded, and the number of seats plummeted, which was further exacerbated by Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal United's (JDU) coming to power in 2005.

The Grand Old Party won just nine seats in the 243-member Assembly in the October 2005 assembly polls with a vote share of 6.09%. It could win just four seats in 2010, 27 in 2015, and 19 in 2020 with vote share pegged at 8.37%, 6.7% and 9.48%, respectively. It fared equally poorly in the last three Lok Sabha elections, managing to secure just two, one and three seats out of a total of 40 in Bihar in 2014, 2019 and 2024, respectively.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin with the INDIA bloc leaders at the yatra. (IANS)

Post Lok Sabha elections, the top state leadership was reshuffled with handpicked leaders considered close to Rahul, while keeping the caste and community equations in mind. Voter Adhikar yatra is also being seen as an effort to regain the lost ground and glory. He did not budge from leading the tour continuously, which the Congressmen are now calling a "16-day tapasya" (rigorous austerity).

Though the Assembly polls are still a couple of months away, the prime target of the yatra was SIR. It also acted as a vigorous election campaign by raising several socio-economic issues pertaining to farmers, unemployment, education, health and industrialisation.

The pan-India Bharat Jodo Yatra of 2023 and Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in 2024 helped lift the Congress to 99 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, from the 52 and 44 seats in the previous two elections in 2019 and 2014, respectively. The expectations are that the latest mass rally will help the party gain similarly in Bihar, and send out a message that it will have a bigger say in seat distribution among allies for the state polls.

Rahul Gandhi interacts with a supporter during the yatra. (IANS)

4. Lending an All-Round Character and Inclusiveness to INDIA in Bihar: The INDIA bloc parties in Bihar lack inclusiveness. While the RJD is predominantly seen as limited to the Yadavs and Muslims, the CPI(ML) and other Left parties are devoted to the poor and the deprived. The Congress is the only party in the alliance that is still considered to give importance to all sections of society. Realising this lacuna, Rahul strived to build on it during the yatra. He not only touched the Congress strongholds, but made it a point to foray into the areas where the Dalits, Muslims, Yadavs, tribals, Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Extremely Backward Castes (EBC) were in sizeable numbers, as they constitute around 84% of the state population. He regularly took their names in his speeches and also included the poor among the general category of castes.

The fact that he chose to start the tour from Sasaram — the Lok Sabha seat of eminent Dalit leader and former deputy Prime Minister Babu Jagjivan Ram and his daughter, former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar — also highlighted that the Scheduled Castes were his focus. The Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) president Rajesh Kumar, who hails from the Dalit community, continuously accompanied him during the tour. If we talk about regions, Rahul touched all the important nine administrative and cultural divisions in the state — Magadh, Saran, Tirhut, Darbhanga, Kosi, Purnea, Bhagalpur, Munger, and Patna.

Rahul Gandhi visits the Janki Temple in Sitamarhi. (IANS)

5. Rallying point for the Opposition: The yatra turned into a rallying point, a show of strength and unity for the nationwide Opposition. Hence, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, and CPI's Annie Raja flew in to be part of the yatra. Congress Chief Ministers — Revanth Reddy (Telangana) and Siddaramaiah (Karnataka) — also took part in it, while Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and representatives from other allies are expected to participate on the final day on September 1.

Though West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will give it a miss due to her prior engagements, a couple of leaders from Trinamool Congress — former cricketer Yusuf Pathan and Lalitesh Tripathi — are expected to join on the final day. Having prominent leaders from the INDIA bloc parties by his side, Rahul gave the impression that he was willing to carry along the allies while strengthening his own party at the same time.

Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandi in pillion with Rahul Gandhi driving a bike. (IANS)

6. Putting Forth the 'Development Model' to Counter NDA: Steering clear of religious or communal issues, Rahul picked up the agendas of economic development and just participation of all sections of society to counter the BJP and JDU during the yatra. He continuously raised issues of distress among the farmers, closed industries, poverty and unemployment during and promised to address them if the INDIA bloc came to power in the state. He avoided Operation Sindoor to a great extent, but did put Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the mat over US President Donald Trump's assertions about having stopped the India–Pakistan conflict, and his subsequent imposition of a 50% tariff on Indian products. The plan ensured that the focus of the tour was not diverted.

It went on almost effortlessly with only two aberrations — some people hurling abuses at Modi in Darbhanga, and Rahul giving a miss to the Goddess Sita's birthplace temple at Sitamarhi because it is being redeveloped by the NDA government. He chose to visit another temple instead.

7. Coming Out of RJD's Shadows: Congress, the pan-India party, developed the image of being a satellite and junior ally of the RJD in the past 35 years, which this yatra strove to break and come out of the shadow of the bigger Bihar ally. Not only did he refuse to budge from the leadership role during the Voter Adhikar Yatra, but he also showed a resolve that his party will no longer serve as RJD's follower. He avoided questions on Tejashwi as the chief ministerial candidate of the alliance in the forthcoming Assembly elections, despite some pressure from the RJD and a couple of other partners. He continuously addressed the coalition as INDIA while Tejashwi regularly called it Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), formed by Lalu and Nitish, when he broke away from the NDA in 2013.

A suppoter breches the security cordon to kiss Rahul Gandhi during the yatra. (PTI)

8. The Importance of Mirth and Publicity in Serious Programmes: Rahul employed all tactics to make the yatra a popular one despite taking up the important issue of SIR. He rode on heavy motorcycles along with other INDIA leaders, stopped at roadside eateries to eat or sip some tea, sported a gamchha (thin towel) on his neck and shoulders in typical 'Bihari style', waded into makhana fields, showered affection towards kids and youths, threw water bottles to thirsty youths participating in the yatra, visited a Janaki temple in Sitamarhi to perform aarti, asked her sister Priyanka to join him for a couple of days, and gave plenty of photo ops. A full technical team rode with the yatra to continuously stream it live on various social media platforms of the party.

9. EVM, Stealing of Votes and Slogans: The LoP has moved on from blaming the electronic voting machines (EVMs) for losing elections to allegations of vote theft. His claims, as well as the yatra, continuously trended on various social media platforms. His latest slogan of 'vote chor, gaddi chhor' (vote thief, quit the throne) struck with the supporters of the yatra and is expected to reverberate among the masses in the coming weeks and months.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the yatra. (IANS)

10. The 'What Next’ Question: The important question about the way ahead now stares Rahul in his face just as it has confronted all public movements for ages. What will he do after the yatra gets over on Monday? Will he return to Delhi and get busy elsewhere, or keep politics in Bihar simmering by paying further attention to the state? In the run-up to the elections, the people will watch with much interest the steps taken by the Congress leader to maintain and build upon his achievements of the yatra.