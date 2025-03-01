With Three Killings In J&K, February Remains One Of The Most Peaceful In 25 Years

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir witnessed three killings in February, making it the second most peaceful one in the past 25 years. The figures were the same in January too. The official data reveals that the region saw the deaths of one ex-serviceman and two army personnel in two separate incidents in February.

"The first incident occurred on February 3, when a retired soldier, identified as Manzoor Ahmad Wagay, was killed, while his wife and niece sustained injuries in firing by unidentified terrorists in the Behibagh area of Kulgam. On February 11, two army personnel, including Captain Karamjit Singh Baksh and Naik Mukesh Singh Manhas, were killed, and another was injured when suspected terrorists triggered an improvised explosive device (IED) near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Laleali area of Bhattal village in Akhnoor tehsil of Jammu," a senior J&K police official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told ETV Bharat.

"The 2025 figures are similar to those from February 2013, when two militants and one civilian were killed. The only difference is that two soldiers were killed this year, compared to two militants deaths in 2013," the official added.

Last month, J&K also witnessed three fatalities, in which one soldier and two militants were killed. According to J&K Police data, in February 2001, Jammu and Kashmir recorded 222 fatalities, including 72 civilians, 45 security personnel, 100 militants and five unidentified persons. The following year, the number dropped to 208, with 58 civilians, 20 security personnel, 129 militants and one unidentified person. In contrast, no militancy-related fatalities were reported in February 2000.

"A total of 536 people were killed in J&K between 2003 and 2010, including 114 civilians, 77 security personnel, 344 militants and one unidentified individual. The highest number of deaths over these years occurred in 2004 with 156 killings, comprising 87 militants, 25 security forces and 44 civilians. Likewise, the region witnessed a total of 186 fatalities from 2011 to 2020, including 17 civilians, 77 security personnel and 92 militants," the data shows.

Speaking on the data, the police official said, "Since 2005, February remained relatively peaceful, with the only exception being 2019, when around 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives in a terrorist attack. Numbers don't lie as they clearly show a decline in killings in February over the past two decades in J&K. This has been possible due to the intensified counterinsurgency operations, the strengthening of the security grid and enhanced intelligence networks. These efforts have led to a decline in the recruitment of local militants in the area. Though the backbone of terror modules has been broken, foreign terrorists remain a concern. That too is being tackled with the dedication of security forces, better coordination and public support."

Data shows J&K has recorded a total of 34 killings in February from 2021 to 2025. "Six civilians, nine security personnel and 19 militants have been killed in last four years. Among them, 2021 witnessed the highest number of killings, 13, including one civilian, three security personnel and nine militants," it shows.



Killings in February (since 2000)

Year Total Killings Civilians Security Forces Militants Unidentified 2000 0 0 0 0 0 2001 222 72 45 100 5 2002 208 58 20 129 1 2003 120 32 11 76 1 2004 156 44 25 87 0 2005 69 13 9 47 0 2006 66 14 07 45 0 2007 44 08 14 24 0 2008 38 01 04 33 0 2009 11 00 03 08 0 2010 32 02 06 24 0 2011 06 03 00 03 0 2012 07 02 00 05 0 2013 03 01 00 02 0 2014 12 01 00 11 0 2015 08 00 00 08 0 2016 21 01 07 13 0 2017 23 03 09 11 0 2018 23 04 11 08 0 2019 70 01 49 20 0 2020 13 01 01 11 0 2021 13 01 03 09 0 2022 11 01 03 07 0 2023 05 01 01 03 0 2024 02 02 00 00 0 2025 03 01 02 00 00



Source: J&K Police