With No US Relief In Sight, India Must Act On Trade Front: Experts

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: As trade tensions between global powers persist and recent talks between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin yield no breakthrough, hopes for tariff relief from the United States have dimmed, especially for India. With the US showing no signs of easing the tariffs imposed on Indian exports, policymakers and experts are urging a strategic pivot. Rather than waiting for a shift in US trade policy, they recommend that India proactively explore new markets, boost domestic competitiveness and support its export driven sectors to cushion the blow of ongoing trade pressures.

Experts believe that currently there is very little chance of the US easing the tariffs it has imposed and the situation remains unchanged. Experts also suggest that India should begin actively seeking new markets in response to these US imposed tariffs. Additionally they emphasize the need for special incentives for Indian businesses so that they can recover from this setback.

Former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, Rajiv Kumar, in an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, stated that India needs to start working afresh under the current circumstances. He advised that instead of looking toward the US, India should now focus on identifying new markets. Observing the stance of the Trump administration he said there doesn’t seem to be any immediate change on the horizon. Therefore it would be wise for India to work on its domestic front to shield itself from the impact of the tariffs.

He emphasized that the government needs to rethink its strategy and adopt a more forward looking approach to trade, rather than reacting with retaliatory measures. Instead the focus should shift toward sectors where India holds a competitive edge, such as gems and jewelry, leather goods, textiles and garments. These industries have long been pillars of India's export economy and could thrive further if given access to new international markets right now.With the US becoming a less reliable destination for certain Indian products, identifying alternative markets could not only offset potential losses but also open up fresh opportunities for growth, he added.

According to Rajiv Kumar, even in sectors like dairy products, it is crucial to find viable business solutions. India could consider buying certain dairy products from the US under conditions, to ensure that trade relations do not sour further. However, he stressed that this should not come at the cost of compromising India’s own interests.

Meanwhile, Ajay Kumar, founder of the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), stated that there is currently no immediate fear of new tariffs being imposed by the US. Based on how the Trump Putin meeting went the likelihood of additional tariffs is low at the moment. Thus, the status quo in trade relations between the two countries seems to continue. Now, India needs to find its own solutions to gain some relief on the trade front.